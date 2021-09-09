Democrats, Don’t Go Wobbly on the Estate Tax

Never mind that Biden’s proposal, which would raise an estimated $19.5 billion over 10 years, stipulates that no taxes will be paid on a farm or certain other types of family business “until the interest in the business is sold or the business ceases to be family-owned and operated.” Imposing a tax penalty on family members who sell off grandpa’s back 40 has the effect of discouraging the dissolution of multigenerational family enterprises, not accelerating it.

Baucus, a former chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, waves his hand at the mere mention of any carve-out for family farms. “We’ve learned from experience,” he wrote last week in The Wall Street Journal, “that they are ineffective. Congress tried that in 1997 for inherited family-held businesses but the exceptions were too narrow to benefit anyone, and widening them would have been tantamount to repealing the estate tax altogether.”

Oh, please. The Internal Revenue Service concluded in 1999 that almost no working farmers paid any estate tax. In April 2001, David Cay Johnston of The New York Times stumped the American Farm Bureau Federation, which lobbies furiously against the estate tax, by asking it to identify a single family farm—just one!—that got sold off because of estate taxes. The Farm Bureau couldn’t name any. President George W. Bush slashed the estate tax anyway, repealing it entirely in 2010. When Congress reinstated it, starting in 2011, it exempted estates valued at less than $5 million. (Previously the threshold was $650,000.) Barack Obama was president, and the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. It didn’t matter. The exemption began its steady climb to $11.7 million. Today, fewer than 0.1 percent of deaths result in payment of any estate tax.