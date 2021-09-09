Democrats, Don’t Go Wobbly on the Estate Tax

The budget reconciliation bill now before Congress raises the exciting possibility that the Democrats will become once again the party of the working class. To get there, though, they’ll have to overcome stiff Republican resistance. They’ll also have to overcome a few internal obstacles, the most exasperating of which is their own squeamishness about increasing taxes on inheritances.

Former Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Max Baucus of Montana are on the warpath against the Biden administration’s plan to tax capital gains on inheritances when those gains exceed $1 million ($2 million for couples). Taxation on the estate itself will remain unchanged; that means estates worth less than $11.7 million will continue to evade taxation. Yet 13 House Democrats have joined all 50 Republican senators in opposing Biden’s plan. As ever, the complaint is that Biden’s proposal will destroy the hallowed institution of the family farm.

Never mind that Biden’s proposal, which would raise an estimated $19.5 billion over 10 years, stipulates that no taxes will be paid on a farm or certain other types of family business “until the interest in the business is sold or the business ceases to be family-owned and operated.” Imposing a tax penalty on family members who sell off grandpa’s back 40 has the effect of discouraging the dissolution of multigenerational family enterprises, not accelerating them.