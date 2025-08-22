Tenant Organizers Have a New Game Plan for the Trump Era

But much of the Trump administration’s agenda will make life even harder for renters. Trump’s big spending law is great for higher-income homebuyers and investors, but it doesn’t benefit lower-income renters and first-time homebuyers in nearly the same way. Trump’s tariffs also threaten the economy, and the rising prices of household goods are going to hit renters’ incomes hard. Tenant groups say that landlords are also using the immigration crackdown to threaten tenants out of their homes.

Until very recently, eviction filings for 2023 and 2024 were lower for most of the first half of this year, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. In July, eviction filings ticked up a bit in comparison to June and previous filing years at the same time. Despite the lack of dramatic changes in eviction filings, Garnham said you have to look beyond the surface of those numbers and look at Phoenix, Minneapolis, and other cities with higher rates; in addition, eviction rates are much lower in Canada and parts of Europe.

Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, senior research associate at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, said that because homeownership is increasingly out of reach, more people are turning to the rental market, and renter mobility is lower than it once was. All of this makes the market tougher for renters.