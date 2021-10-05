Climate-Friendly Investment Funds Are a Scam

Read enough financial news these days and you’ll see a lot of stories about “ESG investing,” which stands for “environmental, social, and governance.” The trend is meant to encourage, broadly, socially responsible and environmentally friendly investing, rather than a pure focus on how much money an investor earns. At the most basic level, ratings firms grade companies on their impact on the environment, the quality or equity of their internal governance, and, uh, their impact on “society.” Then a bunch of those companies might get bundled together in a fund that promises a high overall ESG rating. What ties those three factors together? Mainly just a wish to make money investing without feeling bad about it and a desire to profit from people with that wish.

To get a sense of what this stuff is for, or at least what you, the layperson, are meant to think it’s for, this 2015 Atlantic story, by James Fallows, on Al Gore’s investment firm, is a fine introduction to the basic tenets of ESG investing, as financial institutions want it to be understood by the masses. The pitch could not be more geared to that magazine’s audience, in fact: What if you could save the world and continue making money off your money, forever?

Gore and his partners named their strategy “sustainable capitalism,” which is certainly friendlier to the ear than “ESG,” but the concept is the same. As Fallows explains, “The idea is that if some tenets of ‘long term’ and ‘value based’ investing are extended to include the environmental and social ramifications of corporate activity, the result can be better financial performance, rather than returns that are ‘nearly as good’ or ‘worth it when you think of the social benefits.’” In other words, greed and good need not be exclusive.