Climate-Friendly Investment Funds Are a Scam

But this betrays the actual purpose of ESG scores. Whether or not Amazon deserves, in a normative sense, an F for governance or social impact, it is clear that it does not deserve one from the perspective of “sustainable capitalism.” ESG scores do not actually reflect a company’s conduct but how likely a company is to get in trouble, from regulators or the public, for that conduct. It was fantastic to imagine Amazon’s business model being under threat in the year of pandemic lockdowns—a year so profitable for the company that its carbon emissions rose a staggering 19 percent, according to its annual sustainability report. That same year, MSCI upgraded Amazon’s ESG score from BB to BBB. Of course, as MSCI says, right there on the page: “This information is only factored into the MSCI ESG Ratings from a financial risk perspective.”

This is the essential weakness of the ESG idea. If I own shares of an energy company that sells its oil drilling operation to another company that will continue to profitably drill, refine, and sell oil, the net effect on the climate is zero, but I just boosted my ESG score by divesting in fossil fuels. If Amazon mistreats its workers but faces absolutely no chance of getting in trouble for it because of the weakness of America’s labor movement and Amazon’s easy ability to buy off local politicians, it passes its governance score. Choosing to boycott apartheid South Africa out of moral conviction is an attempt to change the apartheid system, not a bet that it is politically unsustainable. In today’s market, the seeming political resiliency of the apartheid system would be a point in its favor. “Sustainable capitalism” implies that unsustainability will eventually be unprofitable, without you, the investor, having to do anything to make that true.

The “negative screen” mentioned by Fallows was actually an acknowledgment that rich people with consciences actually do have to think about this stuff, to make decisions and even sacrifices, instead of leaving it all up to ratings agencies and fund managers insisting that the line will keep going up without anyone having to feel bad about any of it. Talking to FT, one co-author of the Edhec paper on supposedly climate-friendly ETFs put the sustainable capitalism problem very succinctly: “Given that the economy is not aligned with climate change objectives it’s very unlikely the markets would be.”