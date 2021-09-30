How the 9.9 Percent Uphold Inequality

The extra hours … are performative. They are not there to get something done, but to prove a point. The obvious part of the point is to manifest the unconditional, strip-me-naked-and-tie-me-to-the-grindstone level of commitment that an employer with access to streams of gusher money may demand in exchange for sharing those market rents with you in particular as opposed to the next fanatical overachiever on the list. It’s the less obvious part of the point—the one intended to convince oneself—that is more concerning. This is the part that involves saying—and believing—that “this Kool-Aid tastes great!”

If this is the state of things at the economy’s commanding heights, the conditions for what Stewart calls the wage-labor-corporate-ownership, or WACO, system are bleaker still. After four decades of concerted assaults on compensation for workers’ productivity gains, coupled with lavish tax giveaways and crackdowns on collective bargaining rights, our labor economy oversees a massive transfer of wealth from the workers who create it to the financial managers atop the corporate order. The 90 percent of the population beneath the 9.9 percent saw labor income as a proportion of overall income shrink from 58 percent in 1979 to less than 47 percent in 2015—all while productivity continued to rise. Meanwhile, corporate profits as a share of gross domestic product doubled from 5 percent in 1970 to 10 percent in 2018. And as Stewart observes, these basic acts of predation go largely unremarked because the point of much mainstream economic thinking is to conceal them. “Economic discourse, at least insofar as it drives politics and policy in America, can’t tell the difference between real people and fictional entities, or between exchanges made in perfect freedom and deals negotiated with your back to the wall and a medical bill pointed at your face.”

The way to reclaim our lethally unequal political economy, Stewart suggests, is to look to the principles of the nation’s democratic founding. Stewart cites Thomas Jefferson’s correspondence with James Madison during Jefferson’s tenure as American ambassador to France, in which Jefferson targets the “unequal division of property” as an abiding source of “misery to much of mankind.” In Jefferson’s battery of proposed reforms—a steep progressive tax on wealth, combined with a steep tax on estates to prevent the accrual of imbalanced wealth across generations—Stewart finds a still-promising starting point. He also endorses Thomas Paine’s proposals to institute a standing 10 percent “ground-rent” tax on all land, in order to fund a universal land-based “inheritance” for all citizens reaching the age of 21, as well as a pension fund for all those over the age of 50.



Stewart takes pains to depict such measures as but a starting point in the battle for a durable and lasting state of socioeconomic equality, since “as a general rule, equality happens on the ground before it happens in the mind.… We can only count on people to pursue equality when the world is, to some degree, equal.” To that end, Stewart counsels a reclamation of the ideals of liberal democracy within the context of our productive lives—particularly by dismantling the obscene prerogatives of private corporations in an aggressive antitrust regime and delivering on the long-deferred promise of deliberative democracy in the workplace: “The best way to ‘redistribute’ the wealth is, as ever, to ensure that people have the power to negotiate their rightful claims to the wealth they produce.”