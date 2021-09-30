How the 9.9 Percent Uphold Inequality

Part of the sick genius of the American social consensus is how it instantly naturalizes the logic of economic predation, making a long series of accommodations to money and power seem like immovable fixtures in the natural order of things. This maneuver lies behind many of the signature ills of our age, from the breakdown of basic conceptions of public health and workplace solidarity to the elevation of Donald Trump into the vanguard of an oft-caricatured, incoherent version of American populism. These and scores of other crimes against the public weal are carelessly grouped under this or that vague heading—libertarian prerogative, consumer sovereignty, anti-wokism, what have you—and enshrined as yet another instance of the way things have to be.

Indeed, this reflex has by now become so omnipresent in our public life that it’s hard to see it clearly for what it is: a multifront, rolling foreclosure on the possibility of imagining, yet alone enacting, collective remedies to the savage inequalities of a top-heavy political economy. In The 9.9 Percent, Matthew Stewart studies the people who most enthusiastically embrace these elaborately mythologized relations of economic reward and punishment: the social class just below the new millennial robber barons—the overcompensated, self-regarding, yet terminally anxious cohort of the merely extravagantly privileged. Much more than the monopolistic masters of our economic universe, it’s this group, Stewart argues, that serves to promote rapidly accelerating American inequality as a way of life.

And as Stewart emphasizes, he’s less interested in supplying a collective portrait of these high-octane strivers than building out a record of the havoc they’ve wreaked. “I use ‘the 9.9 percent’ to describe a form of life rather than a set of people identified by their supposed net worth,” he explains at the outset: