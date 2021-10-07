Biden’s Questionable Pick for Drug Czar

Looming over any conversation about the opioid crisis in West Virginia is Dr. Rahul Gupta, whom President Biden nominated earlier this year to be the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Gupta spent almost a decade in the state, first as the head of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, then as the state’s health commissioner. He amassed a considerable public profile while there. During my reporting, I frequently heard locals joke that if a person ever really needed to find Gupta, the fastest way was to swing a microphone around in public. (Nevertheless, he declined to be interviewed for this story and did not respond to detailed requests for comment.)

Gupta’s ambition may make him the butt of jokes, but his notoriety largely comes from another source: authorizing a May 2018 report that helped to put the nail in the coffin of a needle exchange program operated by Kanawha County’s public health department. In that report, Gupta’s office claimed the program wasn’t collecting sufficient data from those picking up needles, and that its administrators were failing to move enough people into treatment. The report compared the county program with another exchange in the city operated by West Virginia Health Right. But to people like Joe and Sarah, Health Right seemed to be a harm reduction program more in name than in spirit. Its exchange policies, which effectively required that users return every needle they used, defied the CDC’s recommendation. Health Right’s health impact was also far smaller. Public records indicate that it disbursed a little more than 24,000 needles in 2019; from January 2017 to March 2018, the county’s exchange was disbursing about 34,000 each month.

Experts rebuked the report, claiming that it showed a tenuous understanding of harm reduction. Among the loudest of these critics was Peter Davidson, a professor of public health at the University of California, San Diego, who wrote in a letter that the report’s recommendations presented “severe and in some cases unconscionable barriers to effective, evidence-based, primary prevention.” There were more than epistemic disputes at play: The needle exchange had become a flashpoint in the local mayoral race, with Republicans battering the program and the mayor calling it “a mini-mall for junkies and drug dealers.” Gupta insisted that the report could be a teaching moment for public health practitioners. But he did not stick around to implement its findings: By September, he had left his position to join the March of Dimes, where he made almost $400,000 in 2019, according to federal tax returns.