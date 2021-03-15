How America Segregates Drug Use

The drug-medicine binary persists today, exacerbated by inequities in the health care system. One constant throughout the history of American drug use is that racial minorities do not get to enjoy access to medicine in white markets, and therefore their drug use is always already criminalized. Even Black people who deal with painful chronic health conditions like sickle cell anemia receive inadequate pain management out of prejudice. The medical system leaves them to suffer in agony rather than prescribe relief through opioids. Herzberg notes that physicians were even once taught that Black people experience pain less intensely than whites and therefore didn’t need opioids. While the media focuses on the “new face” of the so-called heroin epidemic, the steepest death rates are actually found in older Black communities, in cities like Chicago and Baltimore, and in The Bronx, where heroin use is considered endemic and the heroin supply is contaminated with superpotent synthetic opioids. Today, Black people are 2.5 times more likely to die from an overdose than white people.

There are small glimpses of hope in the history of pharmaceutical regulation. In the 1970s, for example, rather than outright banning sedatives and stimulants, regulators aggressively stepped in to rein in pharmaceutical power and build consumer protections. Amphetamines could no longer be prescribed for weight loss (though it still happens), and sedatives were to be used on a short-term basis (though some still take them long-term). As prescriptions for speed and downers plummeted, overdoses fell, too. “Drug controls were designed not to punish consumers into abstaining from drug use but to limit the way the pursuit of profit magnified the harms of already dangerous drugs,” Herzberg writes.

Unlike cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and opium, many of the sedatives and stimulants from this era did not succumb to the iron fist of prohibition. Instead, these drugs remain accessible through a doctor’s prescription. While far from perfect, cautious regulation is a far more rational response than total prohibition. Of course, white, wealthy people still have an easier time coming by Adderall and Xanax than the average consumer, especially compared to people of color and those with a history of addiction. Those who are uninsured or under-insured cannot afford to pay for doctor’s appointments and prescriptions for these substances, either, and are thus economically excluded from white markets. But Herzberg’s point is that these policies designed to control pharmaceuticals, rather than prohibit them outright, can also be applied to the so-called dangerous substances we refer to as “drugs.” (Even writing this review is a linguistic minefield, almost impossible to accomplish without subtly reinforcing the logic of the drug-medicine divide.)

Too often in the United States, people seeking relief—or, God forbid, pleasure—have few ways to access a legal, regulated supply of substances. So they are instead forced to navigate illicit, unregulated, heavily criminalized markets.

In Switzerland, for example, people addicted to heroin are able to access a legal, pharmaceutical supply of heroin that they take in sterile, monitored settings. No one dies from overdoses in these clinics, and people get their lives back because they no longer have to hustle to get the drug they need. Instead of punishing people who become addicted, a system can be designed to protect people from the dangers of the illicit market and from corporate greed, while still providing access to what they need. In the U.S. and Canada, there are grassroots movements calling for a “safe supply,” a similar setup to the one in the late nineteenth century, when physicians maintained their well-to-do patients on morphine even though it was legally forbidden.