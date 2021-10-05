Big Pharma’s Revolving Door Is Imperiling Democracy

Big Pharma’s chokehold around the U.S. political system surpasses that of practically any other industry. Its immense power relative to most of the other stakeholders in the $3.5 trillion health care sector stems from many factors, but it begins from what it does. Unlike, say, health insurance, the pharmaceutical industry performs a socially necessary function with no public competition: While officials were ultimately willing to regulate insurers’ most egregious practices and expand Medicaid to plug some holes in private coverage, there’s no public drug manufacturing to offset the pharmaceutical industry’s constant warnings that targeting its business model could undermine innovation. (There should be! More on that later.)

And as colossal as the hospital industry is, it’s a labor-intensive service provider, whereas drugs are pure commodities. And these commodities rake in billions of dollars, thanks to their uniquely plum treatment within U.S. law: Not only do drug companies unilaterally name their prices, they benefit from long-term private patents (often forged from publicly funded research conducted at mind-bogglingly flush universities); have carte-blanche permission to advertise nonstop directly to patients; bankroll one of the most formidable lobbies in Washington, regularly buying off both of its major political parties; and sponsor conferences and major events across the industry.

Such amazing fortune, of course, begets more of it: The pharmaceutical industry has some of the highest profit margins in the world, applying ever more upward pressure to increase already eye-popping rates of return. Thanks to the pesky fact that capitalism is predicated on endless growth, private firms tend to want to keep profits steadily climbing—particularly when buying drugs-in-progress from smaller companies, or the entire companies themselves, is such a common pathway to bestselling new products.