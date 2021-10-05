Big Pharma’s Revolving Door Is Imperiling Democracy

The Democratic Party’s health care agenda would seem to be in dire straits. While a Medicare for All–style overhaul of a health care system whose frailties were so glaringly exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic was never quite in the cards, Democrats had at least appeared intent on including a slew of needle-moving measures in the impending budget reconciliation bill, including an expansion of Medicare benefits and making Obamacare subsidies both permanent and meatier. Even as austerity fetishists like Joe Manchin squealed about pay-fors, the bill’s provisions to cut prescription drug prices promised to bargain down federal spending and offset these more generous public insurance benefits.

But a handful of House Democrats have turned against the proposals to empower the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate prices for medicines directly with manufacturers. This has already put a ubiquitous campaign promise on an issue with some 80 percent public support in jeopardy—and that’s before centrist senators like Kyrsten Sinema have had their chance to damage it further. With Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and President Joe Biden himself turning the screws into their bucking colleagues, and reporters breathlessly covering every move of the showdown, it’s worth reiterating the obvious: Pharmaceutical companies have way too much power, and the only sustainable solution to the misery that results from that involves taking the necessary steps to ensure they have far less of it in the future.

Big Pharma’s chokehold around the U.S. political system surpasses that of practically any other industry. Its immense power relative to most of the other stakeholders in the $3.5 trillion health care sector stems from many factors, but it begins from what it does. Unlike, say, health insurance, the pharmaceutical industry performs a socially necessary function with no public competition: While officials were ultimately willing to regulate insurers’ most egregious practices and expand Medicaid to plug some holes in private coverage, there’s no public drug manufacturing to offset the pharmaceutical industry’s constant warnings that targeting its business model could undermine innovation. (There should be! More on that later.)