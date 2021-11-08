The Mystery of Patricia Highsmith’s Diaries

The publication of a document like Highsmith’s Diaries and Notebooks would be an event in the case of any major writer. It provokes a special interest in Highsmith’s case, because it is in the nature of diaries and cahiers to engage in precisely the psychological and philosophical reflection, the confession and self-scrutiny, that she systematically excludes from the pages of her fiction and denies her characters. The result of such a revelation, however, is less to clear up than to deepen the mystery of this writer of “mystery novels.”

Highsmith was born in 1921, in Fort Worth, Texas (also the home state of her first homicidal hero, Guy Haines, from Strangers on a Train), as Mary Patricia Plangman. Her parents had divorced before she was born, and she acquired the last name by which we know her in 1924, when her mother, a commercial illustrator, married a graphic designer by the name of Stanley Highsmith. Many of her characters are likewise professional or amateur visual artists of some kind (if not architects or engineers, who must also produce drawings to earn a living), just as Highsmith herself painted and sketched throughout her life. And it is tempting to suppose that in her fiction she adopted something of the anti-introspective mode of visual art, according to which figures can be seen, but not seen into. (No doubt the absence of deep interiority in Highsmith is much of what has lent her novels to successful film adaptation.) Nor should the commercial nature of her parents’ art be ignored, as a possible source of identification. At times, Highsmith implies that she writes murder fiction mainly because such books have a reliable market. In her nonfiction manual, Plotting and Writing Suspense Fiction (1966), she suggests that “most of Dostoyevsky’s books would be called suspense books, were they being published today,” but that he would be asked to cut his “profound thoughts” in consideration of “production costs.”

Something like the fundamental dynamic of Highsmith’s life and work is established early on in the Diaries and Notebooks. (The distinction, meanwhile, is her own: A diary is for recording the events of one’s life; a notebook is for setting down ideas that might prove useful in one’s fiction.) The insistent theme of her life in these diaries is the hypothetical possibility, and practical elusiveness, of lasting sexual love between her and another woman—how “human beings,” as she writes in 1942, “could make a paradise with their own love if they but knew how.” (Twenty years later, she is still meditating fruitlessly on “my ideal, to live with the person I love.”) From a literary standpoint, alas, the preoccupation with love leads nowhere, since “I don’t care to start first on a lesbian novel.” A few weeks later, Highsmith, aged 21, records in her notebooks what will be the overriding concern of her fiction: “My very first story was ‘Crime Begins.’ I tend to that and do suspense well. The morbid, the cruel, the abnormal fascinates me.” The next half-century of her life, by her own cumulative account, consists of a pair of parallel developments: on the one hand, a series of dramatic love affairs with other women, each embarked on with adolescent fervor, and none of them enduring; and, on the other hand, a series of murder novels, all of them written from the point of view of men, which supply her with income and purpose. The two processes rarely intersect, unless a lover complains about the noise Highsmith’s typewriter makes in the morning. At such times, she considers that it may be better to spend her life alone.

What was the deeper relationship between Highsmith’s love life and her suspense fiction? The sole directly homicidal impulse to which she confesses has to do with a girlhood wish to do away with her stepfather (with whom she later got along better than she did with her mother). As for the closest pragmatic approach to murder, it involves her lover Ellen Hill, who in 1953 attempted to terminate their affaire maudite in Highsmith’s presence by swallowing sleeping pills. Coolly, Highsmith left Hill alone in her apartment, and went out to spend the evening with friends: “I did not get home until 2 A.M. & found Ellen in a coma.” Hill recovered after several days in the hospital. In her diary, Highsmith complains of Hill’s “magnificent talent for saying the harsh, the inhuman, the unhumanitarian, hence the cruel, excoriating phrase at exactly the moments when it hurts.” As Anna von Planta, the exemplary editor of Highsmith’s Diaries and Notebooks, observes, the relentlessly grousing wife in Highsmith’s third novel, The Blunderer, who has unsuccessfully attempted suicide and whom the main character thinks of killing himself, “bears an uncanny resemblance to Ellen.”