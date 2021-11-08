The Mystery of Patricia Highsmith’s Diaries

Something like the fundamental dynamic of Highsmith’s life and work is established early on in the Diaries and Notebooks. (The distinction, meanwhile, is her own: A diary is for recording the events of one’s life; a notebook is for setting down ideas that might prove useful in one’s fiction.) The insistent theme of her life in these diaries is the hypothetical possibility, and practical elusiveness, of lasting sexual love between her and another woman—how “human beings,” as she writes in 1942, “could make a paradise with their own love if they but knew how.” (Twenty years later, she is still meditating fruitlessly on “my ideal, to live with the person I love.”) From a literary standpoint, alas, the preoccupation with love leads nowhere, since “I don’t care to start first on a lesbian novel.” A few weeks later, Highsmith, aged 21, records in her notebooks what will be the overriding concern of her fiction: “My very first story was ‘Crime Begins.’ I tend to that and do suspense well. The morbid, the cruel, the abnormal fascinates me.” The next half-century of her life, by her own cumulative account, consists of a pair of parallel developments: on the one hand, a series of dramatic love affairs with other women, each embarked on with adolescent fervor, and none of them enduring; and, on the other hand, a series of murder novels, all of them written from the point of view of men, which supply her with income and purpose. The two processes rarely intersect, unless a lover complains about the noise Highsmith’s typewriter makes in the morning. At such times, she considers that it may be better to spend her life alone.

What was the deeper relationship between Highsmith’s love life and her suspense fiction? The sole directly homicidal impulse to which she confesses has to do with a girlhood wish to do away with her stepfather (with whom she later got along better than she did with her mother). As for the closest pragmatic approach to murder, it involves her lover Ellen Hill, who in 1953 attempted to terminate their affaire maudite in Highsmith’s presence by swallowing sleeping pills. Coolly, Highsmith left Hill alone in her apartment, and went out to spend the evening with friends: “I did not get home until 2 A.M. & found Ellen in a coma.” Hill recovered after several days in the hospital. In her diary, Highsmith complains of Hill’s “magnificent talent for saying the harsh, the inhuman, the unhumanitarian, hence the cruel, excoriating phrase at exactly the moments when it hurts.” As Anna von Planta, the exemplary editor of Highsmith’s Diaries and Notebooks, observes, the relentlessly grousing wife in Highsmith’s third novel, The Blunderer, who has unsuccessfully attempted suicide and whom the main character thinks of killing himself, “bears an uncanny resemblance to Ellen.”

Elsewhere, however, the imagined murderee to Highsmith’s imaginary murderer, seems, in her journals, to be no less than God himself: “My Dear God, ... one day I shall take you by the throat and tear the windpipe and the arteries out, though I go to hell for it. I have known heaven. Have you the courage to show me hell?” This fury against God or the universe appears somehow connected to his, or its, denying Highsmith the heaven of lasting sexual love. The next entry, less than two weeks later, describes “The trust in the eyes of a girl who loves you. It is the most beautiful thing in the world... It can make the coward brave. It is his shield against all his enemies. It is the source of his energies and of his courage.” Here, as in many other passages, Highsmith casually refers to herself with male pronouns. Her public explanation for the use of male protagonists in her fiction was that men possessed more opportunities for action, presumably including murder, than did women, whom society required to be comparatively passive. But in her diaries something more personal seems at stake: “Said that if I were a man (so many of my fantasies begin that way: If I were a man—), I would venture to marry her,” she writes in 1948, about another lover. The journals and diaries do a great deal to establish the following chain of associative equivalence: The longing for love equals Highsmith, Highsmith equals men, men equal murder, murder equals the destruction of (lesbian) love. Some knot of mortal frustration is thereby diagrammed, again and again, across a lifetime, but not in any way untied.