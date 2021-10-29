Why Is “Equity” All the Rage in Washington?

Nonetheless, “equity” is a bugbear for some on the right, who treat it as a synonym for racial quotas or as a creature of “wokeness,” newfangled jargon meant to flatter liberal whites. Neither claim holds much water, though, since the White House’s current definition of equity, “the consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals,” sounds like a perfectly valid definition of “equality,” at least according to my dictionary. The biggest question that the newfound popularity of “equity” raises is what “equality” therefore is—and what, if anything, is wrong with it.

Equality, to venture a definition, is the equal right, but also an equal chance, to live in peace regardless of one’s class, race, religion, and gender identity. The fact that so many institutions and politicians prefer equity is a warning sign that it is the more anodyne alternative to “equality”—one by-product, perhaps, of conservatives’ long campaign to transform political language to disavow universal social equality and celebrate individual “opportunity” (see, for other successful examples, the “death tax” or the “free market”).

Meanwhile, as with a lot of progressive buzzwords, talking about “equity” in the right way can seem to take the place of doing much about it. Of course, the same can be true of any word—even “equality.” This brings us back to the illustration, and what it leaves out. To make a more equal or (if you insist) equitable society, some risks will have to be run, some people’s ill-gotten wealth will have to be returned, some things will need to be broken. We’re going to have to do something, in short, about those ticket-holders sitting comfortably in the stands.