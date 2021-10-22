Republicans and Wall Street Are Smearing Biden’s Bank Regulator as a Commie

And she said something else, rather pointedly: “I am an easy target: an immigrant, a woman, a minority.” The banking industry has gone out of its way in recent years to project that its leaders aren’t racists, sexists, or xenophobes. Yet Wall Street and its lobbyists have tolerated a bigoted campaign against Omarova at best, and fed it at worst. All of this is simply an attempt to shift the conversation away from Omarova’s unquestioned expertise and what she might actually do if confirmed.

Those looking for the source of Wall Street’s outrage won’t find it hidden in the shadows of the Cold War. It’s actually all laid out in plain English in a law review article Omarova published in the summer of 2009, shortly after the global financial meltdown, titled “The Quiet Metamorphosis: How Derivatives Changed ‘The Business Of Banking.’” The title of that article comes from a section of the National Bank Act that permits federally-chartered banks to exercise any powers “necessary to carry on the business of banking.”

That’s a pretty vague phrase. While the statute gives a few examples of what “the business of banking” is—taking deposits, making loans, and so on—it never explicitly states what “the business of banking” is not. Omarova’s law article documents how Wall Street seized on this one phrase and used it to push the OCC, a notoriously pro-industry agency under most Comptrollers, into allowing banks to deal in derivatives, complex financial instruments whose values are determined by reference to other assets or financial rates or indexes.