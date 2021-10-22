Republicans and Wall Street Are Smearing Biden’s Bank Regulator as a Commie

Wall Street has launched an all-out attack on Saule Omarova, President Biden’s nominee to be the primary regulator of big banks. But the financial industry’s lobbyists in Washington aren’t being honest about why she gets their hackles up. The truth is that Omarova, a distinguished law professor at Cornell and a former bank lawyer who worked in the George W. Bush Treasury Department, knows the ins and outs of a multi-billion-dollar profit center for big banks, one which they don’t want anyone but their own lawyers to understand: the derivatives market—a key engine of the calamitous financial crash of 2007 and 2008.



Put simply, Omarova knows where Wall Street’s skeletons are buried. She could soon—alas, probably not before Halloween—be in the perfect position to exhume those bones as head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, the regulator of U.S. national banks. If the banking lobby ever tried to engage with Omarova’s arguments in good faith, they’d never win the debate. She’s right, and they know it.

That’s why, since late September, Wall Street lobbyists, Republicans, and other big-bank advocates have waged an ugly McCarthy-like smear campaign against Omarova. It kicked off with Sen. Pat Toomey, the self-appointed ringleader of her tormentors, who declared on the Senate floor that Omarova was born in the former Soviet Union and attended university in Moscow, as if either of those things should be considered scandalous.