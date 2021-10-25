Is the Pandemic Rewiring Kids’ Brains?

Kids’ difficulties today may affect their ability as adults to hold down jobs; they may get sick more easily and die younger.

Some organizations are finding ways to provide mental health support to kids and their caregivers simultaneously. In Los Angeles, the mental health nonprofit Westside Infant-Family Network (WIN), which operates out of an office building on the edge of Baldwin Hills, has long provided free weekly in-home therapy sessions jointly to parents and children, as well as therapy for adults and help connecting them to services such as childcare, health care, and basic supplies like food and diapers. Parents are often referred to Westside from a local community health center, a nearby prenatal clinic, or from federally funded Early Head Start centers, which serve infants and toddlers up to age three. During the pandemic, Westside continued those services online for families stuck at home. The program launched “parent cafés” on Zoom, where caregivers could casually chat with one another, and program officials read books over Facebook to children, to ease families’ isolation and help them connect with people outside their homes. The overall goal of Westside is to allay parental stress and recognize and alleviate any mental health problems adults may be facing. It’s easier for caregivers to respond to their children in nurturing ways when they aren’t depressed, anxious, or stressed, and children in turn experience less stress when they feel safe and comforted by their caregivers. “That secure attachment is the best buffer to help children and parents cope with any stressful events that they might experience,” said Wendy Sun, former co-executive director of the organization. “Our idea here is prevention is always better than intervention.”

Westside’s approach—at once addressing families’ basic needs, parents’ mental health, and parents’ relationships with their kids—seems to be working. Data from the organization shows that six months after families started receiving services, more than 90 percent of parents or primary caregivers originally identified as having clinically significant levels of stress showed a significant reduction in that stress. Nearly 90 percent of children demonstrated an increase in behaviors that reflect a secure attachment with their parent or primary caregiver, such as sustaining eye contact with their caregivers, smiling back at them, or turning to them for comfort, and 90 percent of children who demonstrated development concerns showed significant improvement within six months. These efforts have been limited by funding and the availability of therapists. Westside provided virtual therapy to 56 caregiver-child pairs in the first half of fiscal year 2021, but has been exploring ways to expand further, and recently received a grant from the California state program on ACEs.

Parents like Ruiz who have seen their mental health and childcare arrangements fray during the pandemic say the kind of help Westside provides would be invaluable. Late last year, Ruiz took on a second job as a Covid-19 contact tracer for the state of Maryland so she could earn enough money to pay for a licensed childcare center for her son. Now three, he was thrilled to be in a structured setting again, and, with the help of his teachers, he started to make progress in the areas in which he had regressed. Then, in the spring of 2021, Ruiz was offered a job as an internal medicine resident physician at a hospital in Missouri. In early June, she nervously uprooted her family once again for a chance at greater stability. She still worries about how the past nearly two years have affected her son, especially after yet another transition to a new state, a new home, and a new school. She hopes that families will receive more ongoing help. “This changed everything,” Ruiz said of the pandemic. “We need psychological support, we need help with our kids. Everybody is traumatized.”

Without diminishing the importance of psychological support or trauma-informed care, it’s crucial to acknowledge that the mental health and well-being of children and their parents may not truly stabilize without stronger federal and state policies to reduce the sources of the stress in families’ lives, including after the pandemic subsides. The United States is far behind most other developed nations when it comes to providing family-friendly policies that support parents and provide stability, such as parental leave, adequate childcare assistance, and access to home visiting programs from nurses or other child development professionals. Many Western European countries, including Belgium and Germany, provide some version of a universal basic income to families with children, which in certain cases has helped drive down overall poverty. The Biden administration’s efforts to expand the Child Tax Credit and disburse funds to parents on a predictable basis could greatly reduce child poverty here in the United States, but even more is needed. A sweeping social policy bill that Democrats have drafted would go further, by potentially funding paid family and medical leave and helping to make childcare more affordable. “There isn’t just one silver bullet that will solve everything,” said Philip Fisher, director of the University of Oregon’s RAPID-EC project. “Ongoing financial support is critical,” as are “things like paid leave, maternity and paternity leave, and paid vacation time.”