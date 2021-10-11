Welcome to the New Era of Vaccine Acceleration

If we have learned anything about controlling epidemics in the past year, it’s that it’s very difficult to halt the spread of disease with vaccines alone—especially when they first appear. As the vaccines are endorsed, financed, and rolled out, other prevention strategies are key for controlling the illness.

“Insecticide-treated bed nets—that’s what has made the biggest difference in most parts of Africa over the last couple of decades,” Clarke said. “And they will remain really important, because the insecticide on the bed net kills mosquitoes, and by reducing the number of mosquitoes, even people who don’t sleep under the bed net will be protected, whereas a vaccine can only protect the person who’s vaccinated.”

Another study published last month found that combining vaccines with preventative drugs roughly doubled protection for kids. This combination can be used in places with clearly defined malaria seasons, particularly tied to the rainy season, where children are at very high risk of dying from the illness. Families were eager to get both the shots and the medications, Clarke said, because they take malaria extremely seriously.

It’s imperative to move quickly, particularly when children are dying. “It’s all the question of investment—if the investment is made into these types of vaccines, it can be done in five years,” Kappe said. “When you look at, for example, the investments that have been made over a period of a year, a year and a half, in coronavirus vaccines—if the same resources would be thrown at malaria vaccines, I think we would be there already.”