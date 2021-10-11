Welcome to the New Era of Vaccine Acceleration

“Covid showed the world how it can be done.”

Even in a good scenario, it usually takes about a decade to develop, test, and scale up a vaccine; often, it takes far longer. But we may now be entering an age of accelerated vaccine development, spurred in part by rapid advances in quickly customizable platform vaccines like messenger RNA and the recognition that vaccines are one of the most important tools for ending infectious diseases. “Covid showed the world how it can be done,” Hill said. “Everybody now is aware that you can make vaccines in a year. What on earth are we doing with a vaccine that’s 30 years old?”

As climate change and habitat loss accelerate, turbocharging zoonotic diseases like malaria, Covid-19, Lyme, and others, the world will need speedy vaccines more and more. Increasingly, it’s looking like the Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in a new age of epidemiological uncertainty—and vaccine research.

When it comes to challenging and lethal diseases like malaria, the first vaccine is good. The next vaccine can be better. RTS,S, despite being endorsed for immediate use due to its ability to save lives, had disappointing results in its trials, with about 30 percent efficacy. “We need a vaccine that has high efficacy—70, 80, 90 percent against infection,” Dr. Stefan Kappe, a professor at the Center for Infectious Disease Research and a malaria vaccine researcher, told me. “RTS,S cannot be used as a stand-alone vaccine to eliminate and eradicate malaria,” he said. “It’s an additional tool in a multiple-tool toolbox that just adds to further reduction of the malaria burden, but it’s not good enough alone to have a big enough impact.”