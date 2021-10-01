How America Screwed Up the Great School Reopening

While severe health effects for kids who contract Covid-19 remain rare, every case is an opportunity for a rare outcome—and the more contagious delta variant offers many more opportunities. Schools scrambling to respond to outbreaks have had to improvise sometimes chaotic solutions. And the unchecked transmission is already dramatically affecting kids’ education this year. Covid-19 has also created a “dire” shortage of teachers and school staff in the U.S.

“The thing that is frustrating me and so many teachers this year,” O’Neal said, “is why are we not taking the mitigation strategies that we at least took last year?” His school has a mask mandate, but that’s about it. There’s no screening testing, no distancing, no vaccination requirements, no ventilation improvements. Last year, at least, the school offered virtual instruction, so classes were about half their normal size, but that’s no longer an option. “We’re basically pretending like everything is normal,” he said—yet in fact, this may be the worst part of the pandemic for kids.

Since O’Neal’s school started two months ago, more than 50 students have already tested positive, with dozens of others quarantining after close contact; there are only about 480 kids in the school. O’Neal himself just came back last week after he contracted the virus, despite being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask religiously. Some of his students have had to quarantine multiple times, and he’s only seen them for two or three out of the past eight weeks. “You’re constantly trying to catch people up,” he said. Two out of eight teachers for eighth-grade classes are currently quarantining or sick with Covid-19, but there are no substitutes, so they’ve had to scramble to move students into different classrooms—creating further disruptions and infection risks.