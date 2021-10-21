Climate of Ignorance

A good example of journalism offensive to Gerard Baker would be the article by Ronald Brownstein posted on The Atlantic’s website in August called “The Unbearable Summer” (with an introductory summary in a magazine newsletter titled, “Climate Change Is Breaking the West”). Brownstein begins with a tweet from environmental scientist Robert Rohde, addressing the unprecedented heat wave that enveloped the Pacific Northwest in June. The temperature reached 108 degrees in Seattle, 116 degrees in Portland, and 121 degrees in British Columbia. Rohde noted that “the heatwave was statistically ‘impossible’”—not literally, since these astonishing temperature levels had actually been attained, but because these temperatures were outside the boundaries of “what we thought was possible.” More typically, Rohde explained to Brownstein, extreme events have some historical precedent, even if the precedent was far in the past—hence concepts like a “thousand-year flood.” But it was not common, he continued, “to find results that look impossible”—until recently. As a consequence of the severe heat and drought in the region, unprecedented and out-of-control wildfires were consuming large parts of Northern California and southern Oregon. “Is an event that has never happened before,” Brownstein asks, “really ‘unpredictable’ if such events are now happening virtually every year? Or is it more accurate to say that unpredictable and unprecedented events are now an eminently predictable, even reliable, element of the region’s future?”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial commentary on the IPCC report states, “The biggest difference is the new report’s direct linkage of warming to catastrophic weather events such as hurricanes, severe heat waves or rain events, drought and so on. The [report’s] summary says this is based on ‘new methodology’ and evidence, which means computer models.” The editorial adds, “climate models are far from perfect.” Climate scientists Katharine Hayhoe and Friederike Otto have explained in The New York Times how the new climate methodology works in a process called “attribution.” Scientists create a model of what the world would be like if no man-made climate change had ever occurred. The effect of climate change is then measured by the difference between “how strong, how long, how big and how likely” the same event would have been in that simulated past world compared with the present. Using this methodology, Otto and a team of researchers calculated that global warming made the Pacific Northwest heat wave 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit hotter and 150 times more likely to occur.

In a report for ProPublica about the toll climate change and unfettered human exploitation are taking on the Colorado River, co-published in The New York Times, Abrahm Lustgarten wrote, “The uncomfortable truth is that difficult and unpopular decisions are now unavoidable. Prohibiting some water uses as unacceptable—long eschewed as antithetical to personal freedoms and the rules of capitalism—is now what’s needed most.” What does Lustgarten find unacceptable? Growing nonessential, water-guzzling grasses like alfalfa to feed cows in the United States and the Middle East for beef production. What would be acceptable? Americans going without meat one day a week to conserve an amount of water equal to the annual flow of the Colorado. What does Gerard Baker have to say to all that?