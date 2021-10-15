Climate Change Is Killing Autumn

Every October, I buy a bunch of tiny pumpkins for the table. When I saw them in the store last week, I was startled. How could it be that time already? I was wearing sandals. But there was nothing freakish about the pumpkins’ arrival. They were right on schedule. The weird part is everything else. It is still over 70 degrees in New York City on most days. I haven’t worn a sweater yet. I made a caprese salad the other day because the tomatoes are still decent. The roses in my garden are still blooming, even climbing the trellis.

Compared to our big-ticket climate change fears—more species loss, danger to our own families, mass human extinction—none of this is a big deal. But the absence of fall weather in the places we most expect it deprives many of us of cherished and comforting rituals. This has been triggering a mix of reactions in the culture. Many people miss fall:

I know I should be enjoying the warm early fall weather but I am just so ready to curl into the fetal position under a pile of chunky oversized sweaters and call it a year — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 8, 2021

Damn it's still too warm for fall attire pic.twitter.com/NyITwF8SrJ — Dat Dude (@OSAnimated) October 7, 2021

In addition to this nostalgia for the brisk delights of fall, another reaction is flat-out denial, with some influencers aggressively ’gramming an autumn that has yet to arrive. But there is no escaping the fact that climate change is killing this season.