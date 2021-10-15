Climate Change Is Killing Autumn

I know I should be enjoying the warm early fall weather but I am just so ready to curl into the fetal position under a pile of chunky oversized sweaters and call it a year — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 8, 2021

Damn it's still too warm for fall attire pic.twitter.com/NyITwF8SrJ — Dat Dude (@OSAnimated) October 7, 2021

In addition to this nostalgia for the brisk delights of fall, another reaction is flat-out denial, with some influencers aggressively ’gramming an autumn that has yet to arrive. But there is no escaping the fact that climate change is killing this season.

Fall is imagined as a comfortable and comforting time. It is most enthusiastically embraced by comfortable and comforted people. As Hazel Cills pointed out in an intriguing Jezebel essay last October, “the basic white girl who loves fall” is ubiquitous in American culture. The much-derided pumpkin spice latte evokes—or perhaps aspires to—an older kind of privilege: that of white Anglo-Saxon Protestants. In this world—or its Ralph Lauren photoshoot version—the lazy pleasures of hot weather are for plebes. Without leaves crunching underfoot, sweaters, shawls, hayrides, a bracing chill, and labor-intensive recreation like picking your own apples and baking pies, where would the WASP and her wannabes even be?

Alas for these previously timeless pleasures, in places most indelibly associated with storybook fall, a distressing balminess prevails. At this writing, it is 70 degrees in Burlington, Vermont. On Thursday it hit 72 in Freeport, Maine, L.L. Bean’s headquarters. On Friday it will be just as warm in Lenox, Massachusetts. How can we sit by the fire with a big dog and a hot drink under such conditions?