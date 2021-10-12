Tuesday is the release date of Adam Schiff’s new book, Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could. TNR editor Michael Tomasky spoke with Schiff about the book, the time Kevin McCarthy lied about him, his meetings with Donald Trump, the future of our democracy—and yes, the reconciliation bill and the January 6 commission.
“Insurrection by Other Means”: Adam Schiff on His New Book on Democracy
The California congressman’s new book, “Midnight in Washington,” should scare you. It’s meant to.
Illustration by The New Republic