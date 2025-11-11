“A Story We Think We Know”: Ken Burns on The American Revolution

And it may be from Long Island, it may not be from Long Island—and it doesn’t matter. What we were looking for was a kind of impressionistic sense.

And then we also had lots of live cinematography that didn’t have a human being in it—because the real star is this extraordinary continent, the East Coast of this extraordinary continent, which was the prize in this, the fourth global war over that prize.And so in all the seasons that Sarah was talking about—and then, you know, the maps, you know, as Sarah said—we’re recreating them. Some of them we just leave alone. We just show a beautiful map from the period. Sometimes we take a beautiful map and add the arrows of the movements of troops. Sometimes we actually create our own maps that show—

I mean, if Boston today—what we call Back Bay—thousands of people live in Back Bay. Back Bay was a back bay. Yeah, it was underwater. And so the Boston of today does not look like the little head at the end of a narrow isthmus that goes down to where the Roxbury area and Dorchester are. But they’re hugely important to the military as well as the geopolitical realities of Boston in that particular time.

And we are putting a fine line—as Sarah said—not only are we shooting up until the last moment, we’re editing up until the last moment. We should be locked and finished, but we’re changing it. We’re rearranging words. We’re taking a “perhaps”—even though five historians insist that it’s 16 months or ships or dead or whatever it might be—we find a seventh historian who says, not quite sure. So we take a “perhaps” from the narrator and move it in and say, perhaps sixteen. That happens all the time.

Yeah. And some of our scripts have footnotes that are—some pages—the footnotes are longer than the writing on it, because we have to prove to ourselves that we’ve got it right.

And I think the most important thing is all the voices—bringing alive, taking off a little bit of the opacity of the famous people, but adding dimensions of new people who may not exist. They didn’t have their portraits painted, so they may exist only as a gravestone. They may exist as a line in an enlistment roll. They may exist as a casualty report. They may have just written a letter.

And so you find ways to help these people, who are as important to this story, come alive.

Michael Tomasky: There’s so much I’d like to ask, but I know your time is tight. I’m just gonna ask two more questions. Um, Ken, you first, George Washington. Let’s just talk about George. Father of our country, as you know, he did a remarkable thing. He said no to power two times. He could have been the dictator of the United States, and he resigned his military commission and then he chose to serve only two terms as president, the American Cincinnatus, one of the most admirable acts that a political leader has ever made. At the same time as you also note, not only did he own slaves, but at the end of the war, he ordered that enslaved people be returned to to the plantations where they had been property. So it’s a complicated picture that gives him his due. But it says this is who he was. Uh, Ken, if you wanna speak to that.

Ken Burns: I think that Babe Ruth, you know, strikes out a lot—yeah—along with the home runs. He only comes up once every nine times at bat. Sometimes it’s gonna be somebody else’s gonna do.

The way George Washington’s the perfect thing for us—I don’t think we understood. We come in with a modern sentimentality of imposing a little bit of the presentism, as it is criticized, as being, you know—there were many people of the time, including George Washington, who understood that slavery was wrong. And he ends up freeing a number of his slaves before the end of his life.

Yeah, he’s flawed. I have yet to meet a person who is not. He makes unbelievably rash moves out on the battlefield—rides out risking his life, and therefore the entire cause—because without him, he’s got this strange presence and this ability to lead men in the dead of night, and to pick really smart people as his subordinate talent, and to work with Congress, and to say to Georgians and folks from New Hampshire, You’re not that, you’re Americans.

And he does it. And he puts down mutinies. And, as you said, Michael, you know, resigns his military commission when everybody’s happy to have him be essentially what Napoleon will be, and then later resigns the presidency when they’re happy for him to be like George III—and he’s not.

And George III—who’s not the crazy person that we think he is—says that he’s the greatest character of the age, and he is.

But it is important that we call those balls and strikes. And it is important that we have a complex picture of it, because when we live in a superficial media culture as we do today, where in our computer world everything’s a one or a zero, or everything’s good or bad, whatever it is, you think heroism is perfection. And so we’re constantly being disappointed.

Heroism is something we’ve inherited from the Greeks. It’s a negotiation—and sometimes a war—between a character’s strengths and weaknesses. And it is that negotiation that is what we are about as human beings. That process of how you deal with your inner demons and strengths—Achilles had his heel and his hubris to go along with his great powers. So Washington is no different. Nor is Babe Ruth, for that matter. Nor is anybody that you take.

And I think it is the sadness of our time, in which we assume that something has to be all one thing or all the other. We have in our editing room a neon sign that says, in lowercase cursive—it’s been there for years—‘It’s complicated.’ And it means that no matter how good that scene is, if you learn new, complicating, destabilizing information, you are obligated to change it.

And so you just want to, without fear or failure, call the balls and strikes for everyone involved.

And what is so remarkable—and I think will be, as Sarah likes to say, this film is deeply patriotic—is that you can have a relationship with George Washington that is in full knowledge of all of these faults and realize, Oh my God, we ought to thank ourselves every single day for that sign that we laugh at that says “George Washington slept here,” because if he hadn’t, we wouldn’t have the country that we have.

If he’d run—as he did, he ran out on the battle at Princeton, and an aide put his hands over his eyes, certain his commander was gonna be killed—if he’d been killed, we’d be speaking German, we’d be speaking Spanish, we’d be speaking French, we’d be speaking English—you know, English-English.

We don’t have a country without him. He is literally, as you said in your introduction, the father of our country. And to be able to hold that at the same time you can hold the contradictory stuff is to be human.

Michael Tomasky: I wanna move to what ... I know we’re short on time. This will be the last question. The very last line of the sixth episode of the last episode is, Benjamin Rush, one of the Founding Fathers. So you could have chosen to end this in a thousand different ways. You chose to end it with Benjamin Rush saying this revolution is not over. Sarah, explain to folks why you ended it that way.

Sarah Botstein: Well, I think how we begin the film and how we end the film are usually the last two things we finish—the things that we talk amongst ourselves about the most. And for me, I can’t really talk about the end of the film without talking about the opening of the film. They go together to me, both visually and in terms of what they’re trying to say.

But I think the film is trying to do two things: It’s trying to tell the story of the American Revolution—the war—and it’s trying to tell the story of the American Revolution—the great revolution of ideas and a democratic republic.

We’re 250 years old next year. We’ve done a lot of things right. We’ve done a lot of things not so well. We have a lot to learn from that history. And I think Benjamin Rush is saying: The war is over, but the revolution isn’t. And it is incumbent upon you—the people who live here—to make good on the promises of both the Declaration and on all the people who lost their lives and fought for us to have this really interesting experiment do better.

And I hope it’s an inspiring way to say: This is living, breathing history, and it’s in our hands to make good on that promise.

Ken Burns: It’s a process thing. It’s again—he’s saying, you know, we are a nation becoming. We’ve won the war, but we are in the process of becoming. We are in pursuit still of that happiness. We are looking for a more perfect union. And that has to be what it was.

And it doesn’t let anybody off the hook. It actually, I think, re-galvanizes a sense of commitment—and particularly when we’re supposed to be so divided right now, the sky is falling, and we have always been divided. The sky’s always been falling, according to whatever contemporary journalist there is at the time—we’ve covered it.

That we have the opportunity, as Sarah is saying, is to take—not just from Benjamin Rush, but from all that’s gone on—a sense of the fact that this is the most consequential revolution in history. We’re the original anti-colonialists. We started it. We set in motion revolutions around the globe. And they are all about this unbelievably new idea: that people could be citizens and govern themselves and not just be subjects.

You know, Jefferson says in the Declaration, “All experience has shown that mankind are more disposed to suffer while evils are sufferable.” It’s not a hard thing—it’s just that most people accept being under the sway of an authoritarian. And that we’re—it’s gonna take some extra energy to not be that. And that extra energy we’re gonna call the pursuit of happiness, which is not the pursuit of money or objects in a marketplace of things, but lifelong learning in a marketplace of ideas.

If you do that—if you’re constantly improving yourself—you have the possibility of achieving a kind of virtuous state that makes you worthy of this new gift called citizenship. And that gift is replicated every generation. And as Sarah’s saying, there’s an obligation for every generation to reinterpret and understand the magnanimity of that gift, and how big that gift is, and how important it is, and how fragile it is—and to take it.

In whatever way you say it—whether you’re on the left or the right, from the West or the East, the North or the South, young or old, male or female, gay or straight, rich or poor—you’ve got some connection. Came here on the Mayflower or arrived yesterday—you’ve got some connection to these ideas.

And this story is about as good a story as we’ve ever come across.

Michael Tomasky: I think we’re more aware today than we were a decade ago that these things are fragile and and take constant work.

Ken Burns: We began this when Barack Obama had 13 months to go on his presidency. Yeah. So we know the kind of arc across the time we’ve taken to make this film.

Michael Tomasky: The American Revolution. It drops on November 16 on PBS, after which you’ll have many opportunities to see it. Sarah Botstein, Ken Burns, very grateful for your time.

Ken Burns: Thank you, Michael. Good to see you so much. Really nice to see you.

Sarah Botstein: Thank you.