How Newspapers Deserted Their Civic Mission

Who will save journalism from this state of acute and unequal bifurcation? Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a steady rise in philanthropy journalism, with donor cash backing ambitious national and global investigative reporting under the aegis of operations such as Pro Publica and the Center for Public Integrity. But Usher observes that the donor-backed business model—a highly touted rescue plan for the most market-averse forms of journalism, such as in-depth feature coverage and investigative projects—has tended to accelerate, rather than stanch, the dynamics converting reporting into a private good. In a moment of runaway plutocratic privilege and right-wing autocracy, politically minded journalism desperately needs reinvestment in essential, if unglamorous, coverage of statehouses, school boards, and other local and regional power centers. Yet nonprofit funders of journalism have not tended to throw money in this direction: In a study of the mismatch between reporting needs and resources in markets across all 50 states, Usher found that there is in fact “little relationship between news deficits and philanthropic support, though there are some indications that support for journalism is going to places better provisioned for news than others.” It’s also the case, she finds, that “blue states get more funding than red ones.” In this, she sees evidence of predictable donors’ sensibilities and cultural preferences: “Big-city philanthropists give to big-city grantees and college towns.”



The donor-backed business model has tended to accelerate, rather than stanch, the dynamics converting reporting into a private good.

One 2018 Shorenstein Center survey of self-reporting philanthropies supporting journalism found that fully 44 percent of the $1.8 billion spent on news outlets from 2010 to 2015 went to legacy public TV and radio stations already firmly ensconced as targets of institutional largesse, while the audiences for recipient news organizations likewise overlapped with “those already reading outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.” The flow of donor cash, in short, tends to promote “more journalism for the wealthy and informed,” with predictably top-heavy results: “Eight of ten foundation dollars flowed to just twenty-five news nonprofits, and while four investigative journalism outlets topped the list, none focus on state or local issues, even though state and local journalism, particularly investigative journalism, appears to be most under threat.” She laments, as well, that “five out of the six states that did not get any funding for investigative journalism were Republican.”

Usher is not convinced, in any case, that foundation funding would help local news organizations. She worries that the flow of liberal foundation dollars into underserved journalism markets would create the appearance of liberal bias in the reporting of those publications. Discussing a pair of recent local reporting startups in Mississippi and West Virginia, she argues that their longer-term prospects are “vulnerable to backlash and accusations of media bias from the right,” thanks to the grants they’ve acquired from liberal donors. At bottom, she suggests, the perception of foundation funding as a glorified form of ideological carpet-bagging jeopardizes public trust in such news organizations: “Authenticity is easily tarnished by any associations that these outlets have from outside their region. Being viewed as an ‘outsider’ looking in on the state’s or region’s problems can make it harder for the outlets’ work to have an impact, especially if the journalism can be dismissed as having liberal motives.”