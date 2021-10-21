How Newspapers Deserted Their Civic Mission

The background worldview of this upper-crust demographic is broadly liberal. Like other media critics, Usher bemoans the hoary trope of the “Trump safari”—the reflexive impulse across many elite liberal news outlets to dispatch intrepid anthropological teams of reporters into heartland diners and other small-town venues to chronicle the mores and thought processes of the mysterious, exoticized Trump supporter. At other times, though, she hitches her argument to a just-as-exhausted culture-wars talking point: the notion that the “blue”-leaning geography of today’s journalism markets translates into across-the-board liberal bias in news coverage. “The loudest voices in American public discourse belong to those journalists with perspectives limited by minimal day-to-day exposure to those who don’t live in big cities like them,” she writes:

Barry Goldwater’s maligned “eastern liberal press” is becoming the only general-interest news option available to many. Goldwater, originally from Arizona, would find that present-day Arizona’s news consumers pay little attention to anything other than the national news media he taunted. Arizona … has lost significant numbers of journalists, and local news traffic is tiny.

This is fair enough as far as it goes—but of course the “eastern liberal press” Goldwater castigated in the early 1960s was already a caricature of culture-war invective, and exists in a far more notional manner half a century later. Because Usher is writing mostly about the newspaper industry, she doesn’t linger much on the TV empires of Fox News and Sinclair Broadcasting, which pump out right-wing agitprop in wall-to-wall fashion, with enormous profit margins—especially in graying demographic markets like the metro centers of Arizona. (One America News Network, meanwhile, the most aggressively Trumpist broadcasting fiefdom in cable television and one that was mobilized on a made-to-order basis by senior management at DirectTV’s parent company, AT&T, gets no mention at all.)

Who will save journalism from this state of acute and unequal bifurcation? Over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a steady rise in philanthropy journalism, with donor cash backing ambitious national and global investigative reporting under the aegis of operations such as Pro Publica and the Center for Public Integrity. But Usher observes that the donor-backed business model—a highly touted rescue plan for the most market-averse forms of journalism, such as in-depth feature coverage and investigative projects—has tended to accelerate, rather than stanch, the dynamics converting reporting into a private good. In a moment of runaway plutocratic privilege and right-wing autocracy, politically minded journalism desperately needs reinvestment in essential, if unglamorous, coverage of statehouses, school boards, and other local and regional power centers. Yet nonprofit funders of journalism have not tended to throw money in this direction: In a study of the mismatch between reporting needs and resources in markets across all 50 states, Usher found that there is in fact “little relationship between news deficits and philanthropic support, though there are some indications that support for journalism is going to places better provisioned for news than others.” It’s also the case, she finds, that “blue states get more funding than red ones.” In this, she sees evidence of predictable donors’ sensibilities and cultural preferences: “Big-city philanthropists give to big-city grantees and college towns.”



One 2018 Shorenstein Center survey of self-reporting philanthropies supporting journalism found that fully 44 percent of the $1.8 billion spent on news outlets from 2010 to 2015 went to legacy public TV and radio stations already firmly ensconced as targets of institutional largesse, while the audiences for recipient news organizations likewise overlapped with “those already reading outlets like The New York Times and The Washington Post.” The flow of donor cash, in short, tends to promote “more journalism for the wealthy and informed,” with predictably top-heavy results: “Eight of ten foundation dollars flowed to just twenty-five news nonprofits, and while four investigative journalism outlets topped the list, none focus on state or local issues, even though state and local journalism, particularly investigative journalism, appears to be most under threat.” She laments, as well, that “five out of the six states that did not get any funding for investigative journalism were Republican.”