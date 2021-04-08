Infrastructure Spending Can Save Local Journalism

What counts as infrastructure? Critics of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan are already in a huff that the administration’s proposals go well beyond repairing roads and bridges. Some of the complaints from the right are bizarre even by conservative standards: It won’t be obvious to the American people why building electric car charging stations and installing broadband don’t count as infrastructure, and Republicans aren’t in a hurry to explain themselves. As for the other social spending provisions in this package or expected in the next one later this month—funding for childcare facilities, the care of the elderly and the disabled, and more—the administration’s arguments on their behalf have been sound. These investments are just as integral to maintaining American dynamism and productivity as any set of construction projects. A nation that underinvests in the care of its children and those who can no longer care for themselves is clearly in a state of disrepair.

Really, the administration’s push for a more capacious definition of infrastructure should encourage us to think even more creatively about what else should qualify for the next package as it takes shape. Can it seriously be argued, for instance, that access to the news isn’t an important feature of any well-functioning society? We all depend upon a steady stream of accurate information; obviously, we owe much of our awareness that America’s infrastructure is crumbling to the work of journalists who helped alert policymakers and the public to the problem in the first place.

More than five million Americans across more than 200 counties have no local newspaper serving them at all.

Unfortunately, our journalistic institutions are also crumbling. Thanks to the disruptions wrought by the dawn of the internet age and sharp declines in traditional advertising revenue, the country has lost more than 2,000 newspapers since 2004, according to the Brookings Institution’s 2019 report “Local Journalism in Crisis.” More than five million Americans across more than 200 counties have no local newspaper serving them at all. Almost half of the communities in these news deserts are rural. Newsroom employment across all mediums fell by 25 percent between 2008 and 2018. At newspapers, employment dropped 47 percent.