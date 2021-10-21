Biden’s Incredible Shrinking Climate Plan

The White House faces two separate deadlines. One is further off: keeping Biden’s pledge to lower U.S. emissions between 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The other is quite urgent: not showing up empty-handed to COP 26, the U.N. climate talks where Biden will arrive on November 1 for the World Leaders Summit. It would be embarrassing, bordering on self-sabotage, for a country that has spent months lecturing the rest of the world to ramp up its commitments under the Paris Agreement to arrive without much more than an IOU. “​By the time Glasgow’s over,” climate envoy John Kerry said last week, “we’re going to know who is doing their fair share, and who isn’t.”

To clarify, the Biden administration’s definition of what constitutes its fair share of emissions reductions is a good deal lower than what the Climate Equity Reference Project and the U.S. Climate Action Network—composed of more than 185 organizations and a longtime participant in U.N. climate talks—have calculated. Owing to America’s outsize historical responsibility for the climate crisis, truly doing its “fair share” would, according to their analysis, require the U.S. to cut emissions by 70 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, or five billion tons of carbon dioxide, and furnishing financing to make an additional six billion tons of emissions possible in developing countries. This level of “fair share” isn’t close to being on the table for either the White House or Congress.

With fewer than 10 days to go before Biden touches down in Glasgow, one of the major divides among Democrats now is what the division of labor should be between legislation and executive authority, including agency rulemaking and executive orders. While there’s general consensus that both are necessary, some fear that pivoting too quickly toward the latter could relieve pressure on Congress to get as much as it can out of regulations. In line with the Rhodium Group analysis, the White House earlier this week signaled it would double down on executive authority, having that play a bigger role than it might in the event of a more clear congressional victory. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce new rules to rein in methane emissions, and the Treasury Department is set to unveil a slate of new policies for addressing climate risks in the financial sector, undoubtedly with an eye toward Glasgow.