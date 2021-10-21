Biden’s Incredible Shrinking Climate Plan

One proposal circulating among progressive groups would try to replicate the carrot approach taken by the CEPP by allocating $50 billion in “energy challenge grants” to states that implement their own clean electricity standards. According to a one-page summary provided to TNR, those grants “would be technology neutral and flexible. Each state could present a plan that fits with its own preferred technology-mix, policy approach and timeline.” Funding could “be used to lower customer electricity bills, to keep the cost of power affordable for every day Americans.” New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján suggested there could also be a way for the federal government to invest in transmission systems for states, rural cooperatives, or public utilities that pledge to enact clean electricity standards and reduce emissions.

The White House faces two separate deadlines. One is farther off: keeping Biden’s pledge to lower U.S. emissions between 50 and 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The other is quite urgent: not showing up empty-handed to COP 26, the UN climate talks where Biden will arrive on November 1 for the World Leaders Summit. It would be embarrassing, bordering on self-sabotage, for a country that has spent months lecturing the rest of the world to ramp up their commitments under the Paris Agreement to arrive without much more than an IOU. “​By the time Glasgow’s over,” Kerry said last week, “we’re going to know who is doing their fair share, and who isn’t.”

To clarify, the Biden administration’s definition of what constitutes its fair share of emissions reductions is a good deal lower than what the Climate Equity Reference Project and the US Climate Action Network—composed of more than 185 organizations, and a longtime participant in UN climate talks—have calculated. Owing to the United States’ outsized historical responsibility for the climate crisis, the U.S. truly “doing their fair share” would, according to their analysis, require the U.S. to cut emissions by 70 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, or 5 billion tons of carbon dioxide, and furnishing financing to make an additional 6 billion tons of emissions possible in developing countries. This level of “fair share” isn’t close to being on the table for either the White House or Congress.

With fewer than ten days to go before Biden touches down in Glasgow, one of the major divides among Democrats now is what the division of labor should be between legislation and executive authority, including agency rulemaking and executive orders. While there’s general consensus that both are necessary, some fear that pivoting too quickly toward the latter could relieve pressure on Congress to get as much as it can out of regulations. In line with the Rhodium Group analysis, the White House earlier this week signaled it would double down on executive authority, having that play a bigger role than it might have in the event of a more clear congressional victory. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce new rules to rein in methane emissions, and the Treasury Department is set to unveil a slate of new policies for addressing climate risks in the financial sector, undoubtedly with an eye toward Glasgow.