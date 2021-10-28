Are the Democrats—Make That Two Democrats—About to Crash This Plane?

The document, obtained by The New Republic on Wednesday, offered a breakdown of offsets and spending for a topline reconciliation bill price tag of $1.5 trillion. It gives a short line-by-line list of important offsets and spending programs in the deal. The document was passed along by a Democratic source. TNR could not verify the exact origin of the document, but three Democratic sources confirmed the authenticity of it and where it had been circulating. Given the volatility of the situation, some of the numbers may be out of date, but the document provides an interesting window into the special consideration being given to Sinema.

The first page lists 13 offsets that are in play with the caveat that some “scores are from [Joint Committee on Taxation], others are estimates from [the Senate Finance Committee] or outside experts.” The document notes that “Sinema desired offsets are in italics,” and it listed five such programs that revenue sources preferred by the Arizona senator, one of the staunchest holdouts in the negotiations. The document did not include any details on Senator Joe Manchin’s preferences. He has been the other main holdout.

Sinema’s offset priorities included various taxation programs that affect large businesses or the wealthy such as “tightening language around the net investment income tax,” which the document said would yield $250 billion. The document also lists a billionaires income tax recently unveiled by Senators Ron Wyden (the chair of the Senate Finance Committee), Elizabeth Warren, and Angus King as a priority for Sinema—although on the amount of revenue for this tax, the document said “?$$$$ (I’ve heard $300 B).” The other italicized points are a 15 percent alternative minimum tax on earnings for big corporations, and “Stock Repurchase,” which seemed to reference requiring showing some corporate profits as taxable income such as higher stockholder dividends or higher corporate income.