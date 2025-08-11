Donald Trump Is About to Do to Europe What He’s Been Doing to America

With Trump, alas, we need to learn to flush all that hifalutin argle-bargle down the gold-plated toilet. He looks at the world the way a middling primate looks at the various trees of the jungle: fruit good, poison bad. And here, with respect to the Ukraine situation, are our president’s three simian instincts:

1. Europe bad. They’re a bunch of commies and sissies and haven’t done anything good for the world in centuries (as Randy Newman once sang in jest, “Asia’s crowded/Europe’s too old”). And most of all, of course, they’re ripping us off, which gets down to how Trump really sees the world—it’s divided into shysters and shystees. He says he wants them to pay their fair share of the mutual defense tab. But deep down, he surely expects and hopes that they won’t, and he can be justified in freeing America from this deep-state entanglement.

2. Putin good. Yes, he’s been bad-mouthing Putin a lot lately; it’s been one of those pass-the-popcorn moments that’s been fun to watch. But when you get down to it, he’s on Putin’s side for very simple and obvious reasons. Putin’s tough. He knocks heads. He knows how to deal with political opponents. Trump’s bro-love for Vlad is made palpably evident by the very fact that Trump has invited him to the United States for this two-way (that is, conspicuously not three-way, excluding as it does Volodymyr Zelenskiy) summit. And not just any old United State: Alaska, the state that was Russia before it was America. One of Putin’s oligarchs crowed last week that Alaskans “respectfully remember their Russian past and their Orthodox present.”