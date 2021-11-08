How to Rebuild the Democratic Party

Last week’s lackluster elections for Democrats dumped gasoline atop already smoldering debates about what political commentators diagnose as the party’s impending doom, and what the hell ought to be done about it. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia gubernatorial race—a state whose transition from could-go-either-way purple to more decisively blue had already been considered entrenched, unlike blue-newcomer Georgia or Arizona—led The Atlantic to declare “If Democrats can lose in Virginia, they can lose almost anywhere.” The New York Times was likewise ominous, warning that “Tuesday’s election result trend lines were a political nightmare for the Democratic Party, and no Democrat who cares about winning elections in 2022 and the presidential race in 2024 should see them as anything less.”

As for boiling down what exactly went wrong, most observers leaned heavily on their priors: While the Gray Lady and the presumably moderate anonymous Democrats who texted Politico reporters blame progressives for the losses, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed the finger at former governor Terry McAuliffe’s limp, moderate, and boring campaign. Still others asserted that the results reflected the depth of American racism—as The Atlantic contributor Jemele Hill put it, “It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy.”

Many of these rhetorical flourishes build on debates sparked by strategist David Shor in his push for “popularism”—the contention that Democrats can only escape their tough spot by running on popular things and avoiding talk of, say, immigration reform and police defunding. The progressive riposte to these contentions typically assert that Democrats should excite people by running on bold and transformative ideas, deliver on these promises, and then run again on the promise to deliver more. The past few months in Washington, in which Biden’s Build Back Better agenda has been stymied by skittish moderates and a pair of unaccountable Senators with veto power over the whole bill, should leave progressives with no illusions about their chances.