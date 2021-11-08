How to Rebuild the Democratic Party

Many of these rhetorical flourishes build on debates sparked by strategist David Shor in his push for “popularism”—the contention that Democrats can only escape their tough spot by running on popular things and avoiding talk of, say, immigration reform and police defunding. The progressive riposte to these contentions typically asserts that Democrats should excite people by running on bold and transformative ideas, deliver on these promises, and then run again on the promise to deliver more. The past few months in Washington, in which Biden’s Build Back Better agenda has been stymied by skittish moderates and a pair of unaccountable senators with veto power over the whole bill, should leave progressives with no illusions about their chances.

What all this chatter tends to miss is just how late in the democratic process all of these proposed interventions arrive, and how heavily they place an emphasis on handing major national candidates some sort of one-size-fits-all approach to winning back tiny swathes of the electorate whose political behavior is not wholly written off as preordained. But where these various factions agree—that Democrats’ problem is fundamental—is correct. It could be the case, however, that what’s called for is not so much a national problem for Democrats to solve but a solution that must be sought on the local level. With prospects for further Democratic legislation dimming after this calendar year, progressives might be smart to look to advance their ideas away from Washington and closer to home.

Anyway, they may have no other choice. That the Democratic Party’s prospects are dire is no exaggeration. As Shor frequently laments, long-evolving political trends are poised to put Democrats at a terrible structural disadvantage, as educational and rural-urban polarization increases. By his count, that could leave Democrats with only 43 senate seats in 2024. But if all of the left-of-center pundits litigating last week’s elections would surely deem that a calamity, they’d likely disagree about why—and the way out of this particular jam depends on what exactly you think the Democrats exist to do. For party hacks, getting paid to champion and strategize about electing Democrats—sometimes even succeeding—is its own end point. But there’s nothing remarkable about the Democratic Party itself: It’s not accountable to members the way it would be in a parliamentary system, it has no fixed agenda, and it’s had its base reconstituted beneath it several times in U.S. history.