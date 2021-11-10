Hollywood Blues

Peter: I think you’re actually onto something, Alex. If you go back to 1990s television and what used to be called pilot season—we’ve all heard about famous pilots being made for different shows that sounded really exciting, and then they don’t get picked up, and you never see them. That was the way that television worked, right? The television networks would analyze a bunch of pilots, one episode, and then choose select ones to go and actually shoot a full season of it. And then they started shooting full seasons. I think for a lot of workers, once you get into a full season of a show and really once you get onto the second season of the show, you have a good sense of your career trajectory—that work is going to be there the next year and the next.

Alex: You have job security.

Peter: If you’ve been working on The Big Bang Theory, you know that The Big Bang Theory is not going away anytime soon, and it is a form of job security, you’re right. But Netflix will go two seasons, right? So you build your entire career around this show and then it just suddenly drops out from under you. And you have no idea that it was going to drop out because you don’t even know how well it was doing. I think a lot of this is that Netflix is willing to take these theoretical risks or these risks that it thinks it is creating—they’ll play it out for a season, they’ll get the buzz without necessarily then having to deliver the goods all the way down the line. The other thing I want to say about this is that if you’re a writer in Hollywood, you would maybe work for five, six years, you get your first film or television show, and then you slowly start digging from your archive of scripts you’ve been working on. And now, you’re being asked for your fourth- or fifth-worst thing. And that’s just automatically getting produced because it’s something that exists, and it’s ready to go, and we can start shooting it in two months.

Laura: Well, this keys into the question that we started the show with: Has streaming made it harder to find good things to watch, whether that’s TV or movies? Because you have this kind of half-baked, original content, and then the other thing you have is endless franchises. And there isn’t this kind of peak TV that we were promised in the middle. How has the rise of streaming affected what’s being made?

Peter: The reason that a company like Netflix or Amazon is always targeting this intellectual property, the kind of thing about which we’re saying, “Do they really need to remake the show? Do they really need to do a new version of this film?” is in terms of building an audience. You used to build around a film star or maybe a director, like a Wes Anderson, and certainly they can still sell certain films. But for a lot of these studios, they know they can at least get an audience to stream it on day one. If they have a known fanbase, then at least someone’s going to show up once you produce the entire season.

Alex: What I find really interesting with the way I.P. has taken over everything is that you get a lot of projects now that have a recognizable name attached that is only tangentially related. There’s so much stuff out there that the only way to guarantee a few people will click on this to watch it is if it’s got a name they’ve heard of. And not to disparage the show, because it’s a very well-produced show, but Fargo the show was a series of original ideas by a filmmaker and TV producer who might not have ever gotten his original ideas produced if he didn’t attach a name to it that people had already heard of. I haven’t watched the Foundation show, but I imagine an original science fiction idea would be a lot harder to get produced to be a high-budget television show than saying, “Here’s Isaac Asimov’s Foundation,” or something like that.

Peter: You talk to these directors and writer-producers who are in the middle, and it’s just harder and harder to pitch the show and get the financing without that tie to intellectual property. It’s true that the studios are being more flexible in terms of what you can do with the intellectual property, and Fargo is a great example in that way. But you have to have that attachment to I.P., just because of the way that the studios are just scared about what something is when it looks original, and how it might look to either the financiers or to the audiences, that theoretically no one’s going to show up.

Alex: Yeah. And I’m sure you saw the news, but Taika Waititi will be directing Tower of Terror, based on the Disney ride Tower of Terror—coming soon!

Peter: And we forget, right? This is actually the fourth or fifth Disney theme-park-ride production. This is actually Disney recognizing how Disney+ is technically a money loser for the company, but the theme parks are the best profit-making business they have. And the more they can find ways to tie these together, the classic form of synergy that brought us Disneyland in the first place in the 1950s, the better the world of Disney that will slowly consume us all will be.

Alex: Thank you, Peter.

Peter: Thank you, everyone.

Alex: So after all that, what are you going to watch tonight, Laura?

Laura: Probably a lot of trailers, just fruitless clicking through trailers. And then I’ll probably watch instructional videos on YouTube of people, like, demonstrating how to use different hand tools or how to arrange their closets.

Alex: That’s your YouTube—DIY YouTube?

Laura: That’s what has filled the storytelling void in my viewing habits. But we began this episode with my dilemma, and you’ve remained very objective during the whole discussion and haven’t really said whether you’re having the same problem. Do you find it difficult to find stuff to watch?

Alex: It’s funny, I would say a combination of things has made me basically quit TV. I can blame that on cord-cutting—I got rid of my cable—having a kid, the pandemic, but to some degree, I had a dilemma very similar to yours, and I just sort of gave up. So I’ll probably be watching YouTube as well, though my feed is probably a little different than yours.

Laura: I’m curious.

Alex: It’s like urbanist YouTube channels about how well the streets are designed in

The Netherlands.

Laura: So you’re the more highbrow, if we’ve got high- and lowbrow YouTube.

Alex: Well, there’s also a guy I love whose thing is just that he gets old gadgets and computers from the 1990s and assembles them. It’s great. That’s my kind of stuff. I can watch that all night.

Laura: It’s very, very soothing. I’ve been watching videos of this guy who finds tables on the sidewalk and applies paint stripper to them and polishes them. That’s like a good 15-minute video.

Alex: And no gaffers or below-the-line talent had to be exploited to make it.

Laura: On the other hand, it certainly wasn’t a union production.

Alex: No, it definitely wasn’t.