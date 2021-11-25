Patriotic Allies

The typical manifestations of “woke capitalism,” as it is called, up to January 6, 2021, involved corporations taking left or liberal or, if you will, progressive stances on a social or cultural issue, the most prominent example being the successful corporate political interventions in Indiana in 2015 and North Carolina in 2016 to fight anti-gay and anti-transgender legislation under consideration by their Republican-dominated legislatures (the so-called bathroom bill). A 2018 column by Ross Douthat viewed woke capital (a phrase of his devising) as a kind of political legerdemain used by corporations to distract people from the fact that they were, as always, predominately focused on their bottom-line profits, which is exactly how cynics on the left view them as well. These entities get no kudos from either quarter for the fact that they are adjusting to the racial and ethnic diversification of American society as it affects their customer base and workforce, since that, too, is a matter of calculated self-interest.

But the events of January 6—combined with former President Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he won the 2020 election, the proliferating efforts by his allies in Republican state legislatures to ensure that he might accomplish that goal next time around (through provisions allowing those bodies or their appointed agents to override the popular electoral vote in their states), and various measures to constrain voter turnout—have raised the political stakes considerably. Depending on how you interpret the incoherent, self-contradictory Electoral Count Act of 1887, such maneuvers may be perfectly legal. In a situation of dire political peril for American democracy such as this one, you might imagine the American left would find it salutary that the bulk of major U.S. corporations have taken a strong stand in favor of electoral democracy and the rule of law in states where those principles are under siege. Some on the left do embrace that point of view, but most others remain skeptical about the sincerity and durability of their professed commitments.

Of the positive interpretations of recent corporate political involvement cited in the above-mentioned articles, the one most likely to render leftists incredulous is the claim, made to Edsall by various commentators, that corporate CEOs are motivated by a deep-seated sense of morality as much as by concern with their profit margins. Robert Livingston, a lecturer in public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School, told Edsall, “People will sometimes subordinate their self-interest to cherished values and beliefs. Many of these companies have credos and core values that are internalized by their leadership and employees, and we see leaders becoming increasingly willing to express their disapproval of … socially irresponsible politicians.” Yale Business professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld cast a slightly different light on the matter, telling Stanton, “Basically, business leaders believe that it’s in the interest of society to have social harmony. The CEOs really care about these issues. Divisiveness in society is not in their interest—short term or long term.”