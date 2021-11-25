Patriotic Allies

Several recent articles, after taking stock of the apparently increasing divide between Big Business and the Republican Party, its traditional political ally, have speculated about the potential for an alliance between the business community and its traditional political antagonist, the Democratic Party. These include an April 14 piece in The New York Times by Thomas B. Edsall, “THE MARRIAGE BETWEEN REPUBLICANS AND BIG BUSINESS IS ON THE ROCKS”; one the next day at Politico from Zack Stanton titled “THE GOP-BIG BUSINESS DIVORCE GOES DEEPER THAN YOU THINK”; and a Wall Street Journal “Saturday Essay” of July 23, “HOW CORPORATE AMERICA BECAME A POLITICAL ORPHAN,” by Gerald F. Seib.

Many on the American left find the suggestion of a potential accord between the Democratic Party and the corporate business sector preposterous. But the American right wing, apparently, takes the possibility seriously—in fact, many of its members seem to believe that such an alliance already exists. Three months before Edsall’s and Stanton’s pieces appeared (and barely a week after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol), Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel was out of the gate with a panicky and threatening piece titled “BIG BUSINESS’S SHARP LEFT TURN,” with the subhead “Corporations’ new political role carries serious political and legal consequences.” What was she panicked about? “Business titans are positioning themselves as arbiters of political speech and activity,” she complained, referring to the “‘deplatforming’ of Mr. Trump” by social media companies (measures taken by social media corporations to prevent Trump from inciting further political violence using their platforms). What did she threaten? “The political fallout will … be seismic,” she thundered, explaining that Republicans’ “reflexive support of Big Business is at an end” and brandishing the possibility of legal reprisals such as unfair-trade practices and antitrust lawsuits and prosecutions.

The typical manifestations of “woke capitalism,” as it is called, up to January 6, 2021, involved corporations taking left or liberal or, if you will, progressive stances on a social or cultural issue, the most prominent example being the successful corporate political interventions in Indiana in 2015 and North Carolina in 2016 to fight anti-gay and anti-transgender legislation under consideration by their Republican-dominated legislatures (the so-called bathroom bill). A 2018 column by Ross Douthat viewed woke capital (a phrase of his devising) as a kind of political legerdemain used by corporations to distract people from the fact that they were, as always, predominately focused on their bottom-line profits, which is exactly how cynics on the left view them as well. These entities get no kudos from either quarter for the fact that they are adjusting to the racial and ethnic diversification of American society as it affects their customer base and workforce, since that, too, is a matter of calculated self-interest.