The Master of Guise

The film opens on July 4, 1976, showing a celebration of America’s 200th anniversary of independence. Then Richard Nixon comes on camera, mouthing some bromide about the American dream. Halfway through the film, Nixon reappears as he gives his resignation speech (in 1974), and we watch President Gerald Ford quote Thomas Jefferson: “The people are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty,” then add, “Abraham Lincoln renewed this American article of faith asking, ‘Is there any better way, or equal hope in the world?’” Then we hear the thoughts of the right-wing preacher Billy Graham: “I think it’s time to stand up and say, ‘Well, we believe in these institutions, we believe in America. And I think America ought to sing a bit.’”

The means of transportation for the Rolling Thunder musicians (other performers included Joan Baez, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, and, later, Joni Mitchell) was a medium-size bus that Dylan apparently often drove himself. As the bus rolls past a visibly decaying mill town, a voice-over—which turns out to be Sam Shepard, who tagged along on the tour and wrote a book about it—explains that New England was “just experiencing the bane of economic fallout way back then.… Desolate, really difficult economic times … People suffering behind that, you know. Rock and roll was, I don’t know, some kind of medicine or something. They certainly weren’t celebrating the birth of America.” It seems that Dylan and his entourage were providing a kind of tonic for despondent audiences. Here is what the chauffeur driving Dylan’s violinist, Scarlet Rivera, observed: “I never paid attention to the response between the audience and the people on the stage.… That to me was like a show all by itself.… It was like one battery charging another.”

One explanation for the title of the Rolling Thunder Revue is that it was supposedly named after the spiritual leader Rolling Thunder. Interviewed on camera, he explains himself thusly: “It’s beautiful music when that thunder rolls. And that’s the way I got my name. I used to scream like a little eagle is what they told me, even when I was a baby in diapers, ran right out in a storm.… And that lightning flash, there’s lots of power in that.”