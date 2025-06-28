How Brad Lander Lost an Election but Became a National Inspiration
The mayoral hopeful only finished third in the primary but garnered attention for his displays of courage and integrity.
Zohran Mamdani’s decisive victory in Tuesday night’s Democratic mayoral primary in New York City is the latest event heralding the potential end of what we frequently refer to as “politics as usual.” Disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the candidate of Big Cynicism and the broken status quo, naturally collected the biggest piles of billionaire boodle and got The New York Times edit board to hand him a sideways endorsement after they vowed to abjure such activities. We’re used to such advantages proving decisive, so Mamdani’s rocket ride through the early returns and Cuomo’s swift concession were stunning developments. It’s not every day that Michael Bloomberg, Andrew Cuomo, Bill Ackman, and The New York Times all get pantsed at the same time.
Mamdani’s true upset—he trailed Cuomo in all but a couple of polls—has given bloom to myriad “What It All Really Means” analyses in the political press. But I think it would be wrong to let the moment pass without shining a light on one of Tuesday’s also-rans: Brad Lander. The New York City comptroller may have finished third behind Mamdani and Cuomo, but during the latter half of this month he has played a pivotal role in American politics and been a warrior for his party, as he helped to elevate Mamdani while also putting a thumb in the eye of the two most venal politicians in America: Cuomo and Donald Trump.
It’s hard to imagine Mamdani putting Cuomo’s comeback bid to bed without Lander’s assistance. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Mamdani adviser Morris Katz put it best Tuesday night: “Hard to tell the story of the Election Day results without Brad Lander, who went all out in the closing 10 days, defending Zohran, spending nearly half a million dollars attacking Cuomo, and building momentum that could not be overcome.” You can also hear the appreciation among Mamdani’s voters, who gave Lander a hero’s welcome when he arrived at the newly crowned nominee’s watch party last night.
It’s not every day a defeated candidate walks into the winner’s campaign celebration and receives such acclaim. But two weeks ago, when Mamdani and Lander cross-endorsed each other—that is, urged their supporters to rank their rival second on the ballot to take advantage of the primary’s ranked-choice vote system—it felt like the ground was starting to shift. The pair’s affable, charming cross-endorsement video was a soothing balm to what had been a bruising war with Cuomo. Instead of cynicism, voters got to see something that looked more like a budding bromance. This is what ranked choice is meant, in part, to accomplish.
Obviously, it helped immensely that Lander, who is Jewish and a self-proclaimed Zionist, had this genial relationship with Mamdani as attacks from Cuomo-affiliated super PACs amped up their anti-Muslim rhetoric in the final press of the primary campaign. It also helped that Lander was willing to lustily deride Cuomo all campaign long, frequently in defense of his fellow (non-Cuomo) nominees.
But Lander’s most important political actions in this past week had little to do with the mayoral election and more to do with the people he has worked tirelessly to serve—which brought him into direct conflict with the Trump administration when he was arrested and detained by ICE while accompanying a defendant out of an immigration court. Lander had, by then, quietly made it a habit to help defendants get into and out of the courtroom. That he had not bragged about this humble service to New York’s most vulnerable residents helped cement his integrity, and that he was taking these kinds of risks while running for office highlighted his courage. (Upon his release, he held a press conference joined by other mayoral candidates and took another jab at Cuomo for not being there.)
Most importantly, Lander joined a small pantheon of Democrats—including Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, California Senator Alex Padilla, and others—putting themselves in direct confrontation with Trump’s mass deportation policies. As I noted two weeks ago, conflict with Trump is inevitable and Democrats need to be more ready, willing, and able to get confrontational with the administration. And as Brian Beutler recently observed, Democrats’ willingness to fight seems to have a real yo-yo effect on Trump’s numbers. At the peak of the party’s confrontation over Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful arrest and remanding, Beutler writes, “Democrats dragged Trump’s immigration approval underwater. Instead of viewing their quick success as an invitation to continue pressing their advantage, they viewed it as the perfect time to quit while they were ahead. Once they relented, though, Trump’s numbers floated back up.”
Over the course of the last two weeks, which featured nationwide anti-ICE protests and the arrests of Padilla and Lander, Trump has lost considerable ground—so much so that CNN data maven Harry Enten recently declared, “I think we can say that Donald Trump has lost the political battle when it comes to what has happened out in Los Angeles.” Even if the confrontational tactics of Democrats like Lander aren’t directly pushing these numbers down, the fact that Trump is so underwater on what the punditocracy presumed would be his best issue in perpetuity should only embolden Democrats to keep bringing the fight to Trump and his minions. Moreover, what Lander’s derring-do shows is that you don’t have to file lawsuits or pass bills—you don’t even have to win elections—to play a vital role in the anti-Trump resistance.
Where Lander goes from here is anyone’s guess. There may be opportunities for him to lend his considerable skills to a prospective Mamdani administration, but he could also set his sights higher. He’d be a good look—and a great leader—for Democrats aiming to take back the House of Representatives. Should he want to bide his time, the 2028 cycle offers the possibility of a Senate run, where he’d be a massive improvement over Chuck Schumer, whose weak-kneed approach to confronting Trump leaves him unsuited for the moment.
At the root of all of Lander’s recent newsmaking are qualities that are often so hard to come by in the average politician. His willingness to put bigger matters ahead of his own near-term political aspirations cuts a huge contrast with Democratic members who grab political office only to play it safe and, in so doing, boost the broken status quo. But what’s truly refreshing is Lander’s innate understanding of this political moment. In a statement to Politico after the election, he said, “I don’t think the line right now is between progressives and moderates. I think the line is between fighters and fakers.” By all means, let’s get this man to his next fight.