In September, as images of Border Patrol agents on horseback roping Haitian migrants blanketed cable news, Patrick Gaspard reacted quickly. Gaspard, the recently installed president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, the Democratic Party’s mainstay think tank, would fly down to Texas to protest the new Democratic administration’s border policies. “I’m in route this morning to the Texas border in active solidarity with Haitians who have been hunted and whipped like animals,” Gaspard tweeted. For a think tank best known for haranguing Republicans and defending Democrats, it was a noticeable public break with Joe Biden—and an unusual tone from Gaspard.

The Center for American Progress (CAP) was conceived in the early 2000s as the liberal alternative to established conservative think tanks like the Heritage Foundation. Its founder, ex–Bill Clinton chief of staff John Podesta, pitched it as a “think tank on steroids.” Over the following two decades, CAP served as the administration-in-waiting during the George W. Bush years, and then became the go-to wonk shop for Barack Obama’s presidency. Between Podesta and Neera Tanden, his successor as CEO, the think tank, long seen as a Hillary Clinton White House in exile, was in a prime spot to have its largest sway yet after she won in 2016.

Except the polls were wrong and … Donald Trump won. Tanden shifted CAP from operating primarily as a hub for policy papers and reoriented it around resistance to the president, setting up an anti-Trump war room through its 501(c)(4) arm. But it lost some of its shine as Democrats continually squabbled over the meaning of 2016, and the institution never quite regained its dominant status as the liberal think tank.