Except the polls were wrong and … Donald Trump won. Tanden shifted CAP from operating primarily as a hub for policy papers and reoriented it around resistance to the president, setting up an anti-Trump war room through its 501(c)(4) arm. But it lost some of its shine as Democrats continually squabbled over the meaning of 2016, and the institution never quite regained its dominant status as the liberal think tank.

Gaspard replaced Tanden in June. He’d spent decades quietly moving up the ranks in elite Democratic circles. But unlike many operatives who have broken into those inner sanctums, Gaspard retains a low public profile. (In keeping with that attitude, he declined interview requests for this story.) He is not known for showing up at lavish parties. Gaspard is not a regular face cruising through studios for Sunday cable broadcasts. His friends describe him as a humble community organizer at his core.

Gaspard is not Tanden, right down to biography. Where Tanden is a pugilist who cut her teeth as a member of Hillary Clinton’s cutthroat orbit of Democratic politics, and whose controversial tweets aimed at foes right and left cost her a chance to become Office of Management and Budget director, Gaspard is of the Obama milieu right down to temperament. “I would call him a progressive pragmatist,” said Howard Dean. “I doubt very much you’re going to get a lot of bombastic statements out of CAP as a result of his running it.” But directing a think tank, especially one in need of a new direction, has less to do with temperament and more to do with vision. The question for Gaspard is: Can CAP, after almost two decades at the forefront of defining liberalism, reshape itself in an era of a divided Democratic Party?