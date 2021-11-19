Meet the Only House Dem Who Voted—Again—Against His Party

John Lapp, a Democratic media strategist who helped run the independent expenditure group that backed Golden, argued for Democrats to hold the district they would have to have someone like Golden. “Inland Maine is hardcore blue-collar, and Trump won that district and if you are a mainline Democrat who just kind of goes the party line, that is not how you’re going to win this,” Lapp said. “This is a guy who’s been in the military, he’s been in the state legislature, he has tattoos on his arms.”

Another Maine Democratic strategist stressed to me how hard it is for a Democrat to retain the 2nd Congressional District.

“For a Dem to win in CD2, they have to be more ideologically blue-dog in style,” the strategist said. “Progressive voters and activists, meanwhile, seem all too willing to jump down his throat, forgetting that we have a scant 3-seat margin and can’t make policy without the majority. That fact is that we need Jared - and moderates like him - to get re-elected and we shouldn’t expect any of them to be [Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] or [Congresswoman] Chellie Pingree,” who represents Maine’s coastal first district.

Critics will ask what’s the point of having a hard-fought congressional seat if the person holding that seat doesn’t at least take the hit on the big-ticket hard votes. There’s the example of Tom Perriello, the former Virginia congressman elected from a mostly rural district in 2006. He voted for Obamacare in 2010, knowing it may well doom him. It was a gutsy vote—but it did, in fact, help doom him, and the seat has been Republican ever since. If Golden holds on and the Democrats somehow keep their majority, then at least he’s a warm body on the way to a count of 218. Pelosi, or her successor, will have to settle for that.