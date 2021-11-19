Meet the Only House Dem Who Voted—Again—Against His Party

Golden’s objection to the House version of the Build Back Better reconciliation package was that it lifted the state and local tax deduction. The irony of this is that the cap was raised after moderates from high-tax states like New Jersey lobbied for that. Golden’s objection also contrasted with his objection to the American Rescue Plan, earlier this year, when he cited concerns about “borrowing and spending.” Essentially, he opposed the ARP from a conservative angle and he opposed the Build Back Better package from a liberal angle. The only commonality was that he was a no on both votes.

Elected to Congress in 2018, Golden, a Marine who worked as a staffer for Senator Susan Collins on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, represents Maine’s 2nd congressional district—the northern, noncoastal (read: less urban and more conservative) part of the state. Because of redistricting, the district has recently become slightly more Democratic, but only slightly. Golden, in other words, is one of those members of Congress to whom Democrats try to apply a little forgiveness because he’s in a tough district to be a Democrat.

But Golden has also made a habit of straying from the Democratic caucus on key votes. Earlier this year, he was the only Democrat to vote against the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. In January 2020, Golden was the only member of Congress to split his vote on impeaching Donald Trump. He has also split with Democrats on gun control bills and has switched from supporting Medicare for All to opposing it. But he also has voted in support of strengthening union rights and for a $15 minimum wage. And he did vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this month. The League of Conservation Voters also gives him a near-perfect score on its national environmental scorecard.