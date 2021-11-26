“Activism” Isn’t a Coherent Ideology

We use “activism” now to name something we lack a better word for, that strange phenomenon of citizens, in a politically disaffected, hyper-mediated consumer society, voluntarily devoting time and effort to serve a political cause on behalf of themselves and others only because they care a great deal about it. There are the union members who pay their dues, and there are the “activists,” who organize and mobilize. There are those who show up to demonstrations—and there are those who show up to all of them. What else are you supposed to call these people?

“Protester” doesn’t convey the appropriate sense of leadership; an “organizer” could be a freedom fighter, but it could also be a pocket calendar; “militant,” the widespread term for young Black radicals in the civil rights era, is now more often used in the media to describe armed insurgents abroad. So we fall back upon “activist,” even though action, as such, isn’t any more coherent as an ideology than it was as a philosophy.

Our sense of the word now mostly comes from the 1960s, when it became common in descriptions of campus unrest and civil rights protest. “Activism” still hearkens back to that decade, in the sense of activists as conscience of a generation or as esoteric longhairs. We still struggle to describe political participation in any but moralistic, condescending, or opportunistic terms—activism as a crusade, youthful dalliance, or career opportunity. Political activity becomes a realm of true believers and professionals, insulated from the strife of everyday life and the struggle of everyday people. It’s a vocation, and, if you’re lucky, a career, fit for a few. The co-worker who finally tells the boss to take her lousy job and shove it; the immigrant who quietly risks deportation to sign a union card; the protester who, enraged at another police killing, throws a brick. None of them are “activists,” as we usually mean it, and the “powerful decision-makers” at CBS will surely not be impressed. More power to them.

