The “Reopening” Celebrations Were Misguided and Premature

Besides this uncertainty, the word “reopening” also raises a few questions: What was ever “closed,” when, and for whom? Americans continued to order pizza, buy groceries, and take their trash to the curb, confident that someone would grow their food, make it, package it, deliver it, and take the waste away regularly. Certain places were closed—like movie theaters and ballparks—and plenty of businesses went under during the pandemic. Other workplaces migrated online. Much else, though, like nursing and home health care, carried on. So while “reopening” makes sense in some cases, the note of shared victory that accompanies it is, alas, a bit misplaced. Essential work has carried on throughout the pandemic, and it was rarely compensated fairly, given the dangers.

The American business system is sustained by many imaginative turns of phrase that tell us that our working lives, which are generally boring, hot, tiring, frustrating, and painful, are actually a theater of weightless magic and artistic whimsy. We are told, for instance, that risk-taking entrepreneurs (rather than self-dealing executives) and creative innovators (instead of overburdened workers) drive capitalism. But that fantasy relies on another, central myth: that of “the marketplace.” We all know the marketplace is an abstraction, but we talk about it like a medieval market town, a bounded place where we arrive with our ideas, skills, products, and labor and compete for the fair rewards of a free economy. That’s why we can talk, against logic and our own experience, of “reopening” the American economy as though it were a public square that could simply be opened and shut. But Covid, not unlike the market itself, is persistent, and pervasive. If only entering and exiting the pandemic were as easy as our governors suggest.