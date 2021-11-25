Biden Is Worried About Gas Prices? He Should Bust OPEC.

Congress has tried for two decades to eliminate the sovereign-immunity and Act of State loopholes; in this era of partisan warfare, the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, or NOPEC, remains a comforting island of bipartisan consensus. But NOPEC never gets enough votes to pass; it came closest during the administration of oil-friendly President George W. Bush, but Bush killed it with a veto threat. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley reintroduced the latest NOPEC Senate bill in March with Democratic cosponsors Amy Klobuchar and Pat Leahy, and on April 20 a companion bill sponsored by Republican Representative Steve Chabot cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a voice vote. Past supporters of the legislation have included (before they became president) Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Polite opinion has always snickered at NOPEC as political grandstanding. When Hillary Clinton proposed it during her 2008 presidential campaign, Maureen Dowd called it “inane.” But the serious opposition is generated by the oil companies and by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The latter warned in an April letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler that if the bill were to pass, “the United States and its agents throughout the world could be tried before foreign courts—perhaps including the military—for any activity that the foreign state wishes to make an offense.” But that’s true already (excepting that nonsense about the military). The NOPEC bill would merely clarify existing U.S. law against cartels. If foreign governments wanted to turn the tables, they could try, but the U.S. government doesn’t control production of commodities or set prices for them.

The Chamber noted in its April letter that increased U.S. oil production over the past decade increased our “geopolitical leverage across the globe” and “provided greater insulation against price swings at home,” making NOPEC unnecessary. But that insulation is precisely why now would be a good time to bust OPEC. If the cartel decided to retaliate by cutting production, we’d be far better able to ride it out than at any time in recent memory. What’s the value of global leverage against price-fixers if you don’t use it?