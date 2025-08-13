This Probably Won’t Be the SCOTUS Case That Kills Marriage Equality

So why did Davis bother asking the court to overturn Obergefell at all? That’s a good question. In the past, conservative litigants have sometimes narrowed the scope of their questions for the justices for strategic reasons. Perhaps the most famous recent example was Dobbs itself. When the state of Mississippi first asked the court to review a challenge to its 15-week abortion ban in the spring of 2020, it told the justices that its questions presented “do not require the court to overturn Roe or Casey.” Only after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett did it change tack and demand Roe’s demise.

Finally, I am not so sure that the Supreme Court actually wants to overturn Obergefell at all. Some of the court’s members do, of course. Thomas has more or less said outright that he would vote to overturn it, and Alito would likely agree with him. (I assume that neither Justices Sonia Sotomayor nor Elena Kagan have changed their minds on marriage equality in the last ten years, and I would also be stunned if Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson thought Obergefell was wrongly decided.) At the same time, it also seems unlikely that Roberts would join with Thomas and Alito even though he dissented alongside them ten years ago.

In 2020, Roberts voted with the court’s liberals to strike down an anti-abortion law in Louisiana, even though he had unsuccessfully voted with the conservatives to uphold a nearly identical law in Texas a few years earlier, on stare decisis grounds. In Dobbs, he also chastised his colleagues for going out of their way to overturn Roe instead of choosing a narrower path and did not technically join their decision except on the fate of the Mississippi law itself. “The Court’s opinion is thoughtful and thorough, but those virtues cannot compensate for the fact that its dramatic and consequential ruling is unnecessary to decide the case before us,” he wrote.