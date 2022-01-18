Will Trump Lose His Throne to Ron DeSantis?

The Donald Trump-versus-Ron DeSantis feud is now out in the open, thanks to this New York Times piece. It’s amusing sport, and if carried out to its logical extreme—that is, if DeSantis decides to seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024 even against Trump—it may provide an answer to a question we’ve all pondering for some time: Does Trumpism has a potential iteration beyond Trump himself?

I have mostly been working from the assumption that it does not. That is to say: Imagine that tomorrow, Trump were struck by lightning as he raised his five-iron aloft on the 14th fairway (which he kicked his ball into from the rough, of course) at his golf club, or the fates somehow decided that last night’s well-done steak and glop of Thousand Island dressing and two scoops of vanilla ice cream should be his last. In other words: he snuffed it.

I’ve always figured that Trumpism would more or less die with him. Yes, for certain many Republicans would line up, angling to fill his shoes, to be the next Trump. But no one really can be Trump to his audience. No one else has his natural intuitive grasp of the fascist instinct. Maybe Jim Jordan? Jordan has the cruelty down cold, he doesn’t have the quality that brutal authoritarians throughout history have all possessed: an alchemical ability to exert a kind of hypnotic mind control over their followers. Only Trump has that. Jordan could very efficiently run Trump’s secret police, if it comes to that someday (complete with inter-unit wrestling competitions).