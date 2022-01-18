Will Trump Lose His Throne to Ron DeSantis?

I’ve always figured that Trumpism would more or less die with him. Yes, for certain, many Republicans would line up, angling to fill his shoes, to be the next Trump. But no one really can be Trump to his audience. No one else has his natural intuitive grasp of the fascist instinct. Maybe Jim Jordan? Jordan has the cruelty down cold; he doesn’t have the quality that brutal authoritarians throughout history have all possessed: an alchemical ability to exert a kind of hypnotic mind control over their followers. Only Trump has that. Jordan could very efficiently run Trump’s secret police, if it comes to that someday (complete with inter-unit wrestling competitions).



It’s worth wondering why, and I think part of the answer rests precisely in Trump’s phoniness. That is, you see lots of pundits marvel over how a guy who lives on Fifth Avenue (or used to) and takes his craps on a golden toilet seat (or used to) could put himself over as a man of the people. But the answer is that it is exactly these qualities that his followers find mesmerizing. Fascism is mystical, not logical. Down is up, backward is forward, Democrats are the election-stealers, Poland is the aggressor. Just as Hitler, who couldn’t get himself promoted past corporal, managed to sell himself to Germans as a great martial leader, so Trump, who in real life has (as far as we know) shown raging contempt for workers and contractors and small-business people, has contrived to persuade millions of workers, contractors, and small-business people that he is their savior. Trump’s will to phoniness is absolute: It will outrun you, exhaust you, outlast you.

Now. Back to DeSantis. The set-to that occasioned the Times article was a flare-up over each man’s handling of aspects of Covid-19 policy. DeSantis won’t say whether he’s been boosted. Trump, of course, has. You’ll recall that Trump was booed last December on that stage he shared with Bill O’Reilly when he revealed that he was boosted.