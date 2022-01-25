The Ghosts of Céline

What is the people’s real friend? Fascism. Who has done the most for the worker? The USSR or Hitler? It’s Hitler. You have only to look without all that red shit in your eyes. Who has done the most for the small shopkeeper? It’s not Thorez, it’s Hitler! Who is preventing us from going to war? It’s Hitler! All the communists (Jewish or Jewified) think about, is resending us to our deaths, for us to croak in a crusade. Hitler is good at raising a people, he is on the side of Life, he cares about the life of peoples, and even ours. He’s an Aryan.

Damian Catani’s new biography, Louis-Ferdinand Céline: Journeys to the Extreme, is the first full-length examination of Céline’s life and work in more than 20 years, and the first to explore the fastest-growing debate of Céline scholarship—whether people should continue reading a Nazi sympathizer. A large chunk of this book considers various opinions, which fall into several obvious camps: those who argue against reading Céline; those who argue he was a nihilist but not a Nazi; those who argue his politics had little to do with the lasting greatness of his books, since the foremost among them—Journey to the End of Night—was published before his fascist polemics started coming along. Since much of the debate has taken place in France, there’s also a strong dose of lit crit terminology flung about concerning how “readerly strategies” should inform our “receptivity” to “texts” and so forth; and while Catani provides a fairly robust critical argument for continuing to read Céline, much of this book has less to do with Céline the writer than with our current anxieties about the responsibilities of literature.

It’s not easy distinguishing Céline’s life from his work: Like Thomas Wolfe, Jack Kerouac, or even Walt Whitman, he spilled his life into fictional forms, made willy-nilly alterations for aesthetic effect, and left readers feeling they were reading the fictionalized life of a man fictionalizing the person he was pretending to be honest about. Confusing? Absolutely. There are at least a couple of long passages in Catani’s book where it’s unclear whether he is recounting Céline’s life or summarizing Céline’s fictional versions of it.

In his autobiographical novels, Céline happily bent and even reinvented the “facts” of his life, presenting himself as an expert on human fallibility and awfulness. He professed that as a doctor, he might do occasional good, but as a man, he wasn’t much good to anybody, especially not to himself. He disdained pride—in one’s self or one’s country—since it fooled men into fighting wars for “Country Number 1” or “Country Number 2” and rewarded them with “a medal and a cough drop for the man who shouts the loudest.” He did not believe that men could bring progress to the world by committing violence against other men, for at the end of every war, as Bardamu (Céline’s fictional alter-ego in his first two novels) explains to a friend:

Nothing really changes. Habits, ideas, opinions, we change them not at all, or if we do, we change them so late that it’s no longer worthwhile. We are born loyal and we die of it. Soldiers for nothing, heroes to all the world, monkeys with a gift of speech, a gift which brings us suffering, we are its minions. We belong to suffering.

Being happy wasn’t what Céline was about. A strong current of misanthropy ran through his work from the beginning, and only the practice of medicine saved him from his worst tendencies. After returning from America, he established a medical practice in Clichy, one of the poorest parts of Paris, and during the first years of this practice, he wrote the heavily autobiographical novel that made him famous, Journey to the End of the Night (1932). Lacking any literary contacts, he hand-delivered the manuscript to publishers until he encountered Robert Denoël, an adventurous editor who took an immediate liking to the revolutionary manuscript and came up with several equally revolutionary ideas about how to sell it.