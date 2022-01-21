The Century of Buster Keaton

Curtis’s book is much less essayistic, and more traditional. A longtime film historian and biographer of Hollywood legends like W.C. Fields and Spencer Tracy, he has produced a book almost 700 pages long and obviously slower, stodgier. If Stevens’s is a work of criticism and context-building, Curtis’s is a narrative history, working interviews and sources into a storyline. There are certain factual parts of the story that Stevens skips over which Curtis clarifies, like the way Keaton actually survived all those extreme stunts as a child. (He claimed never to have broken a bone on stage: “I always avoided taking the impact of a fall on the back of my head, the base of my spine, on my elbows or knees. That’s how bones are broken.”)

Though there are a few discrepancies between the two books—was silent actress Constance Talmadge nicknamed “Dutch” by her mother, Peg, because of her haircut or her “childhood chubbiness,” as Stevens and Curtis have it, respectively?—they mostly make a beautiful pair. Curtis substantially updates the previous “authoritative” life of Keaton, Tom Dardis’s 2002 Keaton: The Man Who Wouldn’t Lie Down, with new source material. Stevens has the flair and comparative approach that as a critic I’d naturally favor; historians might prefer Curtis. Both do excellently in handling the sadder second half of Keaton’s career, after he signed away creative control over his movies to MGM, and gravity, mixed with alcohol, finally began to do its work.

Why Buster Keaton, why now? There’s the centenary of all sorts of events in his career coming up, but the connection to our own era feels deeper. Buster Keaton made entertainment out of nothing, using his body, and the way he combined traditions and invented new ones ended up codifying certain choreographies of movement into something we just today call “comedy.”

For all the business news churn around TikTok and the related turn to short video in social media culture (see: Instagram reels, Facebook Live), there has been little consideration in the critical press of what it all means for motion picture culture more broadly. That’s partly because an influence so ubiquitous is difficult to trace, and the line between social media entertainment and film stardom has become more porous.