The Shadow Over H.P. Lovecraft

The HBO show of Ruff’s novel is, perhaps, the most egregious example of such failure. Whereas the book limits itself to referencing the Tulsa riots of 1921 and a cast of heterosexual characters, the television series shoehorns in the white gynecologist J. Marion Sims (whose Central Park statue was canceled in 2018), the murder of Emmett Till, and queer characters functioning in a system that is homophobic as well as sexist and racist. “The series shamelessly name-drops events and figures from Black history as if crossing off squares on a racial Bingo card,” the poet Maya Phillips wrote in a recent review in The New York Times. “The series seems to want to upend racial and sexual stereotypes … but more often ends up reinforcing those same stereotypes, serving offensive messages about Blackness, queerness, sexuality and gender in tasteless, gratuitous ways.”

The show’s failure is surprising: Lovecraft Country was produced by Jordan Peele, whose films Get Out (2017) and Us (2019) did so much to infuse horror brilliantly with contemporary, complex accounts of racism. It is worth noting that the most incisive episode in the show, set in South Korea, is wholly original to the television series and borrows nothing from the novel. For the most part, though, as Phillips points out, the HBO series simply offers “the message that racism is bad and that Black people have suffered—hardly anything enlightening, and hardly worth borrowing tragedies from history for those brief, ornamental reminders.” The episodes are free with superficial references to Black culture—W.E.B. Du Bois’s portrait in the background at a library used by the characters, or the radio playing James Baldwin at his famous Cambridge University debate with William F. Buckley Jr. as the protagonists drive to Massachusetts—while devoting significant screen time to disturbing acts of violence by, as well as toward, its protagonists. The show is not alone in such missteps. The portrayal of Montrose in Ruff’s novel as abusive toward his son and almost always angry in the presence of white people has no nuance. Nor does his rejection of Lovecraft’s writing or his anger at his son’s joining the U.S. military. He serves simply as a foil—the bad Black man, unassimilated in contrast to his more liberal son and half brother.

Kij Johnson’s novella, The Dream-Quest of Vellitt Boe, published in 2016, is stylistically wonderful, enthralling in its exploration of women and their hunger for knowledge in a male-dominated world for much of the narrative. At its best, it is reminiscent of the writing of Ursula K. Le Guin, who blurbed the novella. Yet, once the protagonist Vellitt Boe leaves her capricious, cruel fantasy realm behind, there follows a panegyric to this world. Johnson’s characters exult over its gasoline, commercial signs, coffee shops, and its universities—“Harvard Yale UW Mizzou Minnesota Menomonie Baker Oxford Cambridge Sorbonne”—where anyone can, apparently, study anything. Race has been quite absent from the novella, but now, suddenly, in Montana, “there are women everywhere and people in different colors, and it’s all amazing.” Almost without intending to, and yet inevitably so, it slips back into a warped contemporary version of Lovecraft’s Orientalism, of non-Western, “foreign”-sounding places—“Sarnath, Sarkomand, Khem, and Toldees”—where cruel, capricious gods rule in place of benign capitalism and gasoline.

The exception among these contemporary renderings is LaValle’s novella The Ballad of Black Tom. Set in the 1920s and riffing off Lovecraft’s Red Hook story, it is equally a comment on contemporary life, including the Black Lives Matter protests, anti-immigrant violence, and climate change. A loving father-son relationship is at the heart of the story, with its protagonist, Tommy Tester, hustling for a living between Harlem, Flushing, and Red Hook until his father is brutally murdered by a private detective working with the police. Instead of Lovecraft Country’s superficial gestures of anti-racism, ­LaValle’s novella leads its protagonist to a genuinely radical realization: the knowledge that Cthulhu might be vastly preferable in his inhumanity to the anthropocentric, and racist, violence of the police and military as well as the more covert systemic oppression that killed his mother earlier, through sheer overwork. “I’ll take Cthulhu over you devils any day,” he cries out in protest as he becomes Black Tom, foreseeing an apocalyptic future where the seas rise and cities built on gasoline, inequality, and police violence are swallowed up by the oceans.