Guess Who Donald Trump Says Is the Latest Victim of Racism? Yep. Donald Trump.

Remember the incident with the “Mexican” judge in 2016? A suit against Trump over Trump University, another scam that should have been prosecuted years before, was assigned to federal judge Gonzalo Curiel. Trump repeatedly and poisonously charged that Curiel couldn’t possibly hear the case fairly because he was “Mexican” (his parents were Mexican, but he was born in Indiana) and thus obviously biased against Trump because of rhetoric about building a border wall.

It was absurd, offensive, and racist from top to bottom, as many Republicans conceded. But recall the most interesting part of it: Trump never bothered denying it. Yes, I remember him saying in one interview—of course I’m saying he’s biased because he’s Mexican! What other reason would there be? In Trump’s essentialist worldview, people aren’t people, or at least non-white people aren’t people; they’re just manifestations of Trump’s own racist presumptions about their ethnic traits. Unless of course they’re Trump sycophants. Then they’re all right.

By tossing that word “racist” into the mix, Trump throws more gasoline on a bonfire he’s done more to inflame than any figure in the recent history of this country. He hasn’t thought this through because he doesn’t think anything through. But in his gut he knows: He needs to stoke race rage. It infuriates liberals, and makes his followers adore him all the more.

And this isn’t the first time he’s done it this year. At a January rally in Arizona, he lied that “the left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies. You get it based on race. In fact, in New York state, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help. If you’re white, you go right to the back of the line.” Of course none of this is true.