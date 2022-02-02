Guess Who Donald Trump Says Is the Latest Victim of Racism? Yep. Donald Trump.

By tossing that word “racist” into the mix, Trump throws more gasoline on a bonfire he’s done more to inflame than any figure in the recent history of this country. He hasn’t thought this through because he doesn’t think anything through. But in his gut he knows: He needs to stoke race rage. It infuriates liberals and makes his followers adore him all the more.

And this isn’t the first time he’s done it this year. At a January rally in Arizona, he lied that “the left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies. You get it based on race. In fact, in New York state, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help. If you’re white, you go right to the back of the line.” Of course none of this is true.

The fight of the twentieth century in this country has been a battle between two visions of America: that of a diverse, multiracial democracy and that of a white-ethnonationalist Christian nation that’s happy to be a democracy as long as things are going its way. This battle predates Trump. Karl Rove knew it. He had some boundaries, some lines even he wouldn’t cross. It goes back to Newt Gingrich, who is really the hellspawn who started this all. But even Gingrich had some boundaries.