As Usual, Many U.S. Pundits Invoke World War II, Hunger for War With Russia

Since Putin took power in 1999, he has embarked on a series of violent adventures, from Chechnya to the Crimea. It would seem then that his foreign policy does not revolve around the perceived will of U.S. presidents. That hasn’t stopped Republicans from claiming that Russia never would have tried this kind of aggressive action when Trump was in charge. “The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Solemani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn’t of Biden,” Rich Lowry opined. Erick Erickson went further and suggested, “Only with Democrats in the White House have the Russians done land grabs.” Most amazingly, Liz Peek at Fox News wrote that, “It seems like yesterday that the world was peaceful, our enemies cautious, our borders secure, prices stable, crime under control and stock markets booming.”

Of course, all those claims overlook the Russian-Georgian War, which occurred under President George W. Bush. And Russian state media openly gloated when their soldiers entered U.S. bases in Syria after Trump ordered they be abandoned. Within one day of Trump withdrawing American soldiers from Kurdish-controlled territory, in fact, Putin deployed Russian troops to the same areas. If he feared Bush and Trump, he sure didn’t show it. As for the fantasy that the world was peaceful until Biden became president, well, in 2019, Freedom House documented 13 straight years of decline in political rights and civil liberties around the world. And there was the Syrian Civil War. And Al Qaeda and ISIS. And …

More to the point, Trump’s hostility to democracy, our traditional allies, NATO, and collective security generally was more than Putin could ever ask for in a U.S. president. He had no reason to challenge Trump, who did more to weaken American internal cohesion and global appeal than any Russian leader ever could.