As Usual, Many U.S. Pundits Invoke World War II, Hunger for War With Russia

Nevertheless, there are a host of American commentators who persist in denying the obvious. In response to suggestions that NATO publicly declare that Ukraine will not join the organization, The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols tweeted, “This is not about NATO, and letting Putin *make* it about NATO—not least by baiting us into this kind of move—is a fundamental error.” Another Atlantic hawk, Anne Applebaum, argued, “When Putin attacked Ukraine in 2014, it wasn’t because of ‘Nato.’” (Applebaum claims to alone understand the mind of Russia’s leader.) Similarly, former Russia Ambassador Michael McFaul has claimed that the possibility of Ukraine entering NATO has always been a nonissue, even though NATO promised Ukraine it could join the alliance in 2008. No matter how often Russian officials repeat their objections, American foreign policy elites won’t listen. And it’s difficult to disprove the notion that NATO is immaterial to the current crisis, because U.S. policymakers have never made any concessions to Russia regarding NATO.

Punish Russian citizens

Given that the U.S. and Britain, like all powerful states, have caused their share of mayhem around the world, one might hope that commentators would want to observe a distinction between governments and their populaces. One would be wrong. “I am not as inclined as others to make a sharp distinction between Russia and Putin,” British security expert Bruno Maçães argued. “If a criminal war takes place, every Russian who failed to take a stand when they could and maybe even when it was still possible to do in safety, they will be culpable too.” In addition to being immoral, this perspective, if enacted as policy, would lead to collective punishment, a violation of international law.



Putin follows in a long line of Russian leaders, from Catherine the Great to Vladimir Lenin, who have run roughshod over the country’s neighbors. For hundreds of years, other peoples in Eastern Europe have had to fear that they might one day fall into the crosshairs of someone in power in Moscow. The fact of Russia’s long-standing power means that Western officials in the 1990s and early 2000s should have understood that their former adversary’s weakness was temporary. Now the U.S. and its allies have no choice but to use robust sanctions and other nonviolent means to resist Russian aggression in Ukraine. But let’s hope they ignore some of our pundits and stop there.