Russia and the United States

The first of these is that this force of evil is something entirely outside of ourselves: the expression of some inexplicable wickedness, conceived far away and without relation to us, a wickedness of which we ourselves can be, and are, spotlessly innocent. The second is that there are no gradations involved in the influence of this force on people: that it is like the mumps or pregnancy—either you have it or you don’t, either you are or you are not; and that those that “are” are to be regarded as lost to all good purposes. If they are part of our own American society, then they may be permitted to go on living; but they are found out, exposed, and thrust from our social midst. They are like the villain at the happy ending of the movie: we feel no obligation toward their moral reconstruction; we don’t care what happens to them; they have disappeared from our ken, and good riddance.

These assumptions are dangerous even in their application to the patty members who ostensibly constitute the foundation of the Soviet regime. I was much impressed with the warning recently uttered by Angelo Rossi, who was once a member of the Executive Committee of the Comintern and one of the first prominent Communists to leave the movement. In the chapter on the Communist Party and democracy, in his recent book about the French Communists, you will find the following passage:

... Error is always the result of a defeat suffered by truth on its own territory, so that every attempt to fight error as if It were born beyond the frontiers of truth, every attempt to treat error as a clan treats its external enemy, not only fails as a matter of course but prevents the application of the only effective remedy. Error must, in a word, always be regarded as a crisis in the internal development of truth ...

I am sure that Rossi is right. Whatever may have happened to them through environmental influence, the Communists are human beings. Each one of them once lay in a cradle and had affection and tenderness lavished upon him by some adult who probably wished for him a normal and successful and adjusted participation in life. If today these people are lost to themselves and to society, as I am sure most of them are in the sense that they have placed heavy handicaps on their ability to contribute anything positive to their own peace of mind or to general progress, if today they find themselves dedicated to a negative and destructive cause, this is because they had certain vulnerabilities and weaknesses, which are common to at least an important percentage of human beings if they are not present to some degree in all of us, and because these vulnerabilities and weaknesses were discovered and exploited by others who were already embittered against the world which had fostered them, and were not averse to practising this form of cynicism.