Russia and the United States

Yet any one of us who has lived in Russia for any length of time and has occupied himself seriously with Russian realities knows that there have been phenomena in Russian life which speak with tremendous power and meaning to the American perception: strivings which every American instinctively understands, manifestations of human feeling which are not only entirely comprehensible to our world of thought but which leave us with a feeling of wonder and excitement at their scope and boldness and emotional intensity. Most of these seem to me to relate to what we might call the Petersburg era in Russian history, and primarily to the nineteenth century, which was of course the period of maximum exposure of Russian society to Western influence. Western influence in those days meant European influence; but European influence, mind you, at a time when the artistic and intellectual currents of old Europe were themselves never more alive, never more interesting, never more subject to astonishing and infectious changes.

In this sense, we might almost say that what Americans find meaningful and moving in Russian history is the reaction of the Russian people to impulses from without. It is not the isolated Russia—not the Grand Duchy of Muscovy, vegetating through the decades and centuries in its archaic darkness and intolerance, its bigotry and cruelty, and its fear and hatred of the foreigner—not the Soviet despotism, living in a world of thought based on a desperate distortion of the image of the world around it, and reminiscent of the old Muscovy in so many ways besides just the return of the capital to Moscow—it is not this Russia in isolation which has produced the things that seize and hold us; it is the Russia touched by the stream of Western civilization, reacting to that stream with the incredible freshness and sincerity and clarity of perception which placed the Russian intellectuals of the nineteenth century among the greatest of all critics of contemporary Western civilization—not only reacting to that stream, but, which is even mere important, striving with tremendous intellectual and moral courage to take from it that which was useful and hopeful and apply it to Russia itself, in order that there might be light where there had been darkness, that the immense backwardness and unhappiness might be overcome and that new vistas might be opened up for the expenditure of human energy and the realization of human dreams.

Please do not think from this that I am speaking of any idealization or slavish imitation of the West on the part of the Russian intellectuals. Their attitude toward Western culture was always a dual and a tortured one, combining both love and hatred. I am only saying that Russia has been at her greatest when stimulated, or stung into reaction, if you will, by contact with the West, and that accordingly the unfolding of the Russian spirit in the nineteenth century was one of the great chapters in the history of civilization. Never have more inspiring blows been struck for things which commend themselves to us as hopeful and progressive.

You will find no literature more promising in the possibilities to which it pointed than the poetry of Pushkin. You will find no more gracious and yet telling caricature of the faults of a society than Griboedov’s immortal comedy. You will find no clearer and brighter flame of liberal convictions than in the writings of Chernyshevski and Alexander Herzen; no more profound reexamination and testing of Christian ethics than in Dostoevsky; no more brilliant and masterful fictional portrayal of a society than in Tolstoy; no purer example of liberal humanism and honest literary workmanship than Anton Chekhov, and no brighter page in the history of dramatic art than those first performances of the Moscow Art Theatre at the close of the century, touching new springs in the human consciousness, opening up new possibilities in the communication of emotional experience.