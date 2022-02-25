The Biden Administration Declares War on … China?

The common refrain in all these government reports is that when you outsource so much manufacturing to China, well then of course you’re going to encounter supply-chain difficulties now and then, some more grave than others.

Lithium batteries lie at the more worrisome end of the spectrum. In the film Don’t Look Up (spoiler alert), the world ends because a tech tycoon played by Mark Rylance wants to mine a comet set to collide with Planet Earth. “China has a strong hold on the mines that produce these valuable rare-earth assets,” Rylance tells a Cabinet meeting at the White House. Don’t Look Up is satire (a brilliant one, in my estimation), but that part could have come verbatim out of the Defense Department’s supply chain report. Here’s what it says:

By far the largest challenge for securing the supply of lithium batteries for DoD is the power of China’s industrial base. China dominates the global advanced battery supply chain, including lithium hydroxide (94 percent), cells (76 percent), electrolyte (76 percent), lithium carbonate (70 percent), anodes (65 percent) and cathodes (53 percent). Even materials and components manufactured domestically often have reliance on China-produced precursors or are fragile suppliers and single point failures within the supply chain.

The Energy Department notes that the Chinese are eating our lunch on solar panels. The Transportation Department notes that China has “near-total” control of maritime shipping, producing 96 percent of the world’s dry cargo containers and 100 percent of its refrigerated containers. The Commerce Department notes that China produces 52.4 percent of the world’s printed circuit boards, an industry dominated by North America as recently as two decades ago. The Agriculture Department points out that Chinese workers do various “difficult or unpleasant jobs” for the U.S. food industry, including the filleting of U.S.-caught fish for processing and the cleaning of U.S. hog intestines to make sausage casings.

For most of these industries (solar panels may be an exception), repatriation to the United States is not going to happen. In some instances—for example, Chinese imports of pesticide components that are too environmentally hazardous to make here—we don’t want the work to come back. Many of these industries won’t remain in China as wages there rise. Already much production of electronics components has migrated to other, poorer nations in Southeast Asia.