Welcome (Back) to the Nuclear Age

Nuclear warfare has always existed on its own strange continuum between ludicrous and imminent.

Despite the aggressive posture, many analysts believe that nuclear war

remains unlikely, given that it would be devastating for everyone on earth, Russians included. But the possibility of nuclear escalation has always been unusually hard to parse. While climate catastrophe is now guaranteed if we don’t act now to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and Covid-19 transmission can be modeled to manage risks, nuclear warfare has always existed on its own strange continuum between ludicrous and imminent.

Such disastrous potential has been clear since 5:29 a.m. on July 16, 1945, the moment Manhattan Project scientists detonated the first atomic bomb, code name Trinity, at a test site in the white sands of New Mexico. But recent events have pulled this history back into the headlines. “It’s a horrible version of déjà vu,” said Kate Brown, professor of science, technology, and society at MIT and the author of several books on the Cold War and its nuclear legacy.

For many people with intimate ties to irradiated landscapes, however, the atomic age never stopped. While the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel possess or are strongly suspected of possessing nuclear weapons capability that could reshape our future, dozens of countries already contain contaminated sites. In addition to the two atomic weapons the U.S. dropped on Japan, at least 2,400 atomic weapons have since been detonated, first above ground and later below, as part of widespread nuclear testing in the postwar period.