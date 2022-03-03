Welcome (Back) to the Nuclear Age

For many theorists, that makes radiation an important marker of human influence on the planet. In 2016, a group at the International Geological Congress presented possible start dates for the Anthropocene, the unofficial name for our current human-dominated geological age. There were many candidate markers, including plastic trash, pesticides, concrete, and domestic chicken bones. “We are spoiled for choice,” one geologist told The Guardian. But the single clearest signal they found was the marked increase in radionuclides starting around 1950, the enduring consequence of those tests.

From Japan to New Mexico to French Polynesia, these already-irradiated spaces provide a kind of keyhole into our possible futures. While their fallout has decayed over time so that many sites no longer present an active threat to human health, the memories linger. In these communities and others like them, apocalyptic potentials don’t erase each other but accumulate, like the effects of extended radiation exposure in the body or the continuous release of carbon into the atmosphere.

Since the 1990s, threats of nuclear war were largely placed on pause, thanks in part to the global anti-nuclear movement. In the U.S. the movement brought together churches, labor unions, and other left-wing activists in the fight against nuclear weapons proliferation and, just as often, nuclear energy generation and uranium mining. They filed lawsuits to disrupt the administrative procedures that license new nuclear power plants, put (failed) propositions on state-level ballots, and took to the streets. In June 1982, as many as 1 million people gathered in New York City’s Central Park in the largest disarmament protest in history.

As the twentieth century drew to a close, anti-nuclear campaigns bore fruit. While many might attribute deescalation to the fall of the Soviet Union, the process began a few years earlier and ultimately encircled the globe. In 1987, the U.S. and U.S.S.R. signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the first time the nations agreed to reduce their nuclear stockpiles. In 1995, parties to the original Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which aimed to prevent the spread of weapons to non-nuclear nations, met to extend its terms indefinitely. And in 1996 the United Nations brought forward the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which eliminated above- and below-ground weapons testing (at least among signatories) and with it a major source of radiation.