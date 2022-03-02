Is Russia Targeting Ukraine’s Hospitals?

“The great thing about digital information is that can be easily captured and shared. But it can almost as easily be manipulated and shared,” said Wendy Betts, the director of an organization called eyeWitness. To ensure that data captured by civilians in war zones meets the rigorous standards needed for use in future prosecutions, the group spent four years developing an app that reliably captures geocoordinates, time stamps, and proof that images or videos were not altered prior to being uploaded to secure servers. “We designed the app specifically around these type of contexts that are high security risk and low infrastructure capacity,” Betts said. (Among other features, the app can be hidden behind various fake icons and encrypts its data. Data recorded on the app has been used in the prosecution of two rebel commanders in the Democratic Republic of Congo.)

Even with such technological advances, there remains the challenge of proving intent. “It’s not automatically a war crime if a hospital or ambulance gets hit,” John Bellinger, the former NSC attorney explained. “For there to be a war crime prosecution, the prosecutor has to show that the attacking side blew something up intentionally knowing that it was a protected medical facility and that there was no military necessity. And that gets down to intelligence.”

There is strong precedent for states to share basic intelligence with the ICC. In the case of the massacre at Srebrenica, the U.S. government shared satellite photos of mass graves and reburials that proved critical to the prosecution. According to Whiting, it is also common for governments to share radio intercepts from the battlefield. Such intelligence is rarely adequate to implicate ranking military figures or those at higher echelons of power, though. Governments have historically been less willing to share the kind of intelligence that might incriminate such figures, “out of fear it will comprise their methods,” Whiting said. “Tribunals are necessarily public events, and when you share information with a tribunal you have to accept that it’s going to eventually going to be part of a public proceeding.”

Bellinger argues that governments can and should be more forthcoming with such evidence. “Looking at the current situation, it seems like the British have the best intelligence in Ukraine,” he said. “If they or anybody else has intelligence that the Russians are targeting Ukrainian hospitals, which we know the Russians do, they should share that.” He added, “It’s very difficult to hold Russia accountable. But this is a bedrock principle, and if we can show that Russia is targeting hospitals and get the ICC to prosecute for it, well that’s a pretty big thing.”