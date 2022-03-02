Is Russia Targeting Ukraine’s Hospitals?

In Syria, Russian forces operated beyond the reach of the International Criminal Court. “Neither Syria or Russia are parties to the ICC, nor have they accepted jurisdiction of the court,” said John Bellinger, an expert in international law and a former legal adviser to the U.S. State Department and the National Security Council. In Ukraine, though, those ordering and committing war crimes should not expect to be similarly shielded: “The government has cleverly filed a narrow declaration with the court accepting its jurisdiction for war crimes in Ukrainian territory after 2014.”

But building such a case is complex, and winning one is rare. “There aren’t a lot of war crime prosecutions involving targeting, which are called conduct of hostilities cases,” said Alex Whiting, a professor at Harvard Law School and a former deputy prosecutor and lead investigator at the ICC. “They’re particularly challenging cases to bring because of the intent requirement. You have to prove the accused intended to target civilians or to use disproportionate force, and that’s often hard.” Historically, prosecutors have favored bringing charges against those responsible for massacres or other more easily demonstrated crimes.

Whiting, however, is one of the few who have successfully argued such a case. As the lead prosecutor in several trials related to the war in the former Yugoslavia, he won a conviction in a targeting case related to the bombardment of Sarajevo, which lasted for more than two and a half years. “In the modern times there has not been a clearer case of the targeting of civilians,” he recalled. “I mean it was on television all the time. There was no doubt about what was happening, and even that case proved challenging to prosecute. It became a lot of work to prove that individual sniping and shelling incidents were illegal and constituted crimes.”