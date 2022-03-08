John von Neumann Thought He Had the Answers

To the sharp, sure quality of his analytical thought, von Neumann added a capacity to marry and advance the concepts of others. Show him an idea, an assistant once recalled to an earlier biographer named Norman Macrae, and “he was in a short while five blocks ahead of you.” In the 1920s, too, von Neumann wrestled into sync two competing approaches to quantum mechanics, the emerging, probabilistic science of how energy and matter acted at the subatomic level. One physicist, Werner Heisenberg, cast the properties of particles as numbers in rectangular arrays called matrices, to better calculate their behavior; another, Erwin Schrödinger, treated particles as traveling energy and drafted a wave function instead, claiming he was “repelled” by Heisenberg’s method. Von Neumann, who saw the underlying mathematics better than almost anyone, showed how wave and matrix mechanics were essentially the same, and how one could be expressed in the other’s language.

It was among the last pieces of work he would complete in Europe. In 1933, he accepted a lifetime professorship at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, that unending summer camp for geniuses who were requested to do nothing but think around one another. Von Neumann and his family had converted to Roman Catholicism in 1928, but that would hardly have mattered to the Nazis. As a speculative exercise, the reader may wonder what would have become of the American century if the war had never happened, and if there had been no westward stream of scientists who feared their futures in Europe, and who were outrageously prolific because, as von Neumann said, of “a feeling of extreme insecurity … and the necessity to produce the unusual or face extinction.” But there was something especially fortuitous about the match made between the United States and von Neumann—a man who fell in love with the country as soon as he set foot on its soil, and whose powers of calculation and synthesis were exactly what American science needed for its monumental new schemes, schemes that promised, in von Neumann’s favored phrase, to “jiggle the planet.”

One of the finest aspects of Bhattachar­ya’s book is his delineation of how the nuclear bomb and the modern computer flowered in parallel, and how von Neumann buzzed between the two, cross-pollinating and nurturing until one now seems inconceivable without the other. His own contributions were, as was often the case, nimble and inventive answers to questions that others had slogged through. He perfected the calculations showing that big bombs wreak more ruin when they explode at an optimum altitude, rather than on the ground—a result that, to his chagrin, newspapers understood as “a miss [being] better than a hit.” At Los Alamos, working on the bomb, von Neumann devised an ingenious arrangement of wedge-shaped explosives that could implode in such synchronicity that the shock waves set off a core of plutonium—the mechanism in the bomb that eventually flattened Nagasaki. He liked being at Los Alamos, not so much to revel in the sere beauty of the New Mexican landscape—for he was, after all, the man who once wore a business suit on a mule ride up a mountain—but because he was in the thick of heated, urgent science. For their part, his colleagues treated him like a human computer. Whenever they heard that von Neumann was returning to Los Alamos, an unnamed source told Macrae, “they would set up all of their advanced mathematical problems like ducks in a shooting gallery. Then he would arrive and systematically topple them over.”