John von Neumann Thought He Had the Answers

It was among the last pieces of work he would complete in Europe. In 1933, he accepted a lifetime professorship at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, that unending summer camp for geniuses who were requested to do nothing but think around one another. Von Neumann and his family had converted to Roman Catholicism in 1928, but that would hardly have mattered to the Nazis. As a speculative exercise, the reader may wonder what would have become of the American century if the war had never happened, and if there had been no westward stream of scientists who feared their futures in Europe, and who were outrageously prolific because, as von Neumann said, of “a feeling of extreme insecurity … and the necessity to produce the unusual or face extinction.” But there was something especially fortuitous about the match made between the United States and von Neumann—a man who fell in love with the country as soon as he set foot on its soil, and whose powers of calculation and synthesis were exactly what American science needed for its monumental new schemes, schemes that promised, in von Neumann’s favored phrase, to “jiggle the planet.”

One of the finest aspects of Bhattachar­ya’s book is his delineation of how the nuclear bomb and the modern computer flowered in parallel, and how von Neumann buzzed between the two, cross-pollinating and nurturing until one now seems inconceivable without the other. His own contributions were, as was often the case, nimble and inventive answers to questions that others had slogged through. He perfected the calculations showing that big bombs wreak more ruin when they explode at an optimum altitude, rather than on the ground—a result that, to his chagrin, newspapers understood as “a miss [being] better than a hit.” At Los Alamos, working on the bomb, von Neumann devised an ingenious arrangement of wedge-shaped explosives that could implode in such synchronicity that the shock waves set off a core of plutonium—the mechanism in the bomb that eventually flattened Nagasaki. He liked being at Los Alamos, not so much to revel in the sere beauty of the New Mexican landscape—for he was, after all, the man who once wore a business suit on a mule ride up a mountain—but because he was in the thick of heated, urgent science. For their part, his colleagues treated him like a human computer. Whenever they heard that von Neumann was returning to Los Alamos, an unnamed source told Macrae, “they would set up all of their advanced mathematical problems like ducks in a shooting gallery. Then he would arrive and systematically topple them over.”

For his own sums, which ramified as these projects grew more complicated, von Neumann relied heavily on both punch card machines and the first electromechanical computers—to the point that whenever other scientists visited a computer installation, it was already running a shock wave problem for von Neumann. The progress of the computer was sweetly timed, occurring just at the moment when it was called upon to handle nuclear bomb calculations and not just estimate artillery trajectories.

Much of this activity happened at the University of Pennsylvania, which offered von Neumann one of his numerous consultancies. In 1945, riding a train to Los Alamos, he drafted a report laying down the logical design for a “stored-program” computer—a computer that holds both data and the instructions on how to act upon the data, the sort of computer that had first taken shape in Alan Turing’s broad theoretical vision. In the years after the war, this document was invaluable. It guided the engineering of several new computers, including one at the Institute for Advanced Study—where, as Bhattacharya shows in a small, firm act of historical restitution, Klára Dán, von Neumann’s second wife, worked as one of the chief programmers. But von Neumann’s report also incensed some colleagues, who thought he’d merely rendered their concepts into print—and worse, profited from them through other consulting contracts. In any case, posterity has had the last word. That model of the computer, which prefigured the devices we employ today, is still called von Neumann architecture.