Would Putin Really Go Nuclear? Well …

The U.S. has made it clear that it is unwilling to get involved militarily in Russia’s war. On Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine’s requests to establish a no-fly zone, since that would significantly increase the chances of a wider war with a country that possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. Rusten praises the Biden administration’s forthrightness in criticizing any talk of nuclear weapons by Russia or anyone else. “They’ve been very smart in calling out the Russians,” she says. She points out that the Pentagon canceled a routine test of intercontinental ballistic missiles earlier this week just to avoid any chance that it could somehow be misperceived in Moscow as directed at them. Podvig observes that at the United Nations, numerous states and U.N. officials criticized Russia’s deployment of an implied nuclear threat.

“I doubt that we would reply in nuclear terms; the risks of escalation would be too great.”

Even if the unfathomable occurred and Russia used nuclear weapons in or around Ukraine, it’s unlikely the U.S. would respond in kind. “I doubt that we would reply in nuclear terms; the risks of escalation would be too great,” says Harvard University’s Joseph Nye, former assistant secretary of defense. Nye suggests that the U.S. might respond in the cyberworld, “but that has its own problems with retaliation.” Instead, the most likely response would be to try and further isolate Russia for violating the nuclear taboo, and perhaps move some troops to Europe. The U.S. could take the opportunity to reinforce the unacceptability of Russia’s extraordinary use of these weapons.

Since the West has made it clear it will not involve itself in Ukraine significantly, some experts believe that Putin is conducting his entire assault on Ukraine for domestic reasons. Putting his nuclear forces on alert could be an attempt to shore up his support at home or, at most, be a signal to the U.S. and its allies not to interfere in its war. Says Kristensen: “It’s important that NATO hasn’t taken the bait.”