Would Putin Really Go Nuclear? Well …

Putin’s mere mention of nuclear weapons, putting his forces on high alert, is hazardous. “There is always the danger of inadvertent escalation,” says Podvig. Missteps are possible, and signals can be misinterpreted. A tactical nuclear weapon that is incoming looks pretty indistinguishable from any other kind of nuclear weapon. “You don’t know it’s a ‘tac’ until it hits,” says Korb, an assistant secretary of defense during the Reagan administration. That’s another reason to fear Putin’s deployment of a tactical nuke would lead to the West retaliating.

For this reason, how the West in general and the U.S. in particular respond to Putin’s provocations is key. The Biden administration has remained notably blunt in shutting down any talk about using nukes. When a reporter asked the president if Americans should be worried about nuclear, he responded with one word: “no.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki had more to say afterward: “Neither the United States nor NATO has any desire or intention for conflict with Russia. We think provocative rhetoric like this regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided, and we will not indulge in it.”

The U.S. has made it clear that it is unwilling to get involved militarily in Russia’s war. On Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine’s requests to establish a no-fly zone, since that would significantly increase the chances of a wider war with a country that possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. Rusten praises the Biden administration’s forthrightness in criticizing any talk of nuclear weapons by Russia or anyone else. “They’ve been very smart in calling out the Russians,” she says. She points out that the Pentagon canceled a routine test of intercontinental ballistic missiles earlier this week just to avoid any chance that it could somehow be misperceived in Moscow as directed at them. Podvig observes that at the United Nations, numerous states and UN officials criticized Russia’s deployment of an implied nuclear threat.

Even if the unfathomable occurred and Russia used nuclear weapons in or around Ukraine, it’s unlikely the U.S. would respond in kind. “I doubt that we would reply in nuclear terms, the risks of escalation would be too great,” says Harvard University’s Joseph Nye, former Assistant Secretary of Defense. Nye suggests that the U.S. might respond in the cyberworld, “but that has its own problems with retaliation.” Instead, the most likely response would be to try and further isolate Russia for violating the nuclear taboo, and perhaps move some troops to Europe. The U.S. could take the opportunity to reinforce the unacceptability of Russia’s extraordinary use of these weapons.