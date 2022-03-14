Evictions Are Back. Black Renters Are Suffering the Most—Again.

During its heyday early in the twentieth century, Indiana Avenue was considered the epicenter of Black culture in Indianapolis. Legendary jazz greats, the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald, made regular appearances. At the same time, the Avenue was a regional center of Black entrepreneurship, including Madam C.J. Walker’s theater and hair care manufacturing company, Black newspapers, Black churches, and a host of other successful Black-owned businesses.

The historical nature of eviction in Indiana—or anywhere else in this country—looks the way it does in the modern era thanks to the Great Black Migration, according to Darryl Heller, director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center, established by Indiana University South Bend. Between 1916 and 1970, more than six million African Americans from the rural South relocated to the cities of the North, Midwest, and West. But in their flight from oppressive segregation laws in the South, they often ended up in the worst jobs cities had to offer—and in unhealthy, substandard housing.



Overcrowding created a housing shortage, Indiana University began expanding its campus to acres claimed uninhabitable, and the city’s chief of police publicly stated in 1939 that he intended to enforce segregation along the Avenue, where, in its prime, whites were drawn. Eventually, the common 1950s method for the extinction of Black neighborhood wealth arrived: Interstates were built, wiping out entire blocks of neighborhoods, and Indiana Avenue ceased to exist as it had been known.

Today, many Indiana residents call the east side of Indianapolis—a predominantly Black part of town—“the desert” or “the gate.” On the east side, there are no grocery stores, said Dee Ross, founder of the Ross Foundation, an organization that oversees the Indianapolis Tenants Rights Union, which fights against housing injustices throughout the city. The area is bereft of banks or transportation to get to the west side of town, where most of the well-paying jobs are. This makes being evicted from a home there even more challenging. If your car breaks down and you don’t have family to help you, you end up trapped on the east side. That’s why it’s called “the gate”—because it’s like an entrance that, for those without resources, remains locked.