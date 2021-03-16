Why Landlords Target Mothers for Eviction

In February, a white man showed up at Patricia Mendoza’s door and informed her that the month-to-month lease for her two-bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach, California, would be terminated on April 10. He was speaking so loudly that her daughter began recording him on her phone; inside, Mendoza’s son began to cry. They had been through two eviction attempts since the pandemic began last March. Now, they would have to fend off another.

Before the pandemic, Mendoza told me, she would have said the worst thing that had ever happened to her was her divorce. “It was a dark time in my life,” she said, but “nothing compared to what my struggle is now.” She has had seven asthma attacks over the past year. And while she used to be able to sleep like a “grizzly bear,” she said, now, some nights she can’t sleep at all, unable to breathe from what she describes as “little panic attacks.” But she has always refused to be evicted. After the man delivered the eviction notice, she went inside and hugged her children. Through her own tears, she told them, “When has mommy ever let you down? We’re in this together, we’re going to stay here. Don’t you worry.”

“I’m going to stand my ground.… I’m going to keep my family safe,” she told me. “I’ll be damned if we’re going to go live out of a van.”