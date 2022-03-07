How BlackRock, Vanguard, and UBS Are Screwing the World

These companies have quietly taken up a central role in our economic and political life. The Big Three cast more than 25 percent of votes at corporate shareholder meetings, meaning they “exercise something akin to state authority over the largest corporations that account for the vast bulk of economic activity in … the world economy,” as investment strategy analyst Anusar Farooqui put it last year. It’s not just corporate governance, either: Major political decisions around the construction of crucial public infrastructure like the building of roads and hospitals have been structured in order to eliminate risk for asset managers and their clients as part of “public-private partnerships.” In 2020, professor and finance law expert William Birdthistle went as far as to call BlackRock a “fourth branch of government,” after the U.S. Federal Reserve again enlisted it to prop up the entire corporate bond market.

If climate justice is to succeed, it will involve taking on this new branch of government. A new report by Friends of the Earth U.S. reveals that the Big Three asset managers collectively own more than 27 percent of shares in fossil fuel giants Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips and over 30 percent of major agribusiness companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland, making them among the largest shareholders in the two industries most responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions driving the climate crisis.

These faceless financial giants are not just funneling money into the companies causing the crises themselves; they’re also profiting off unjust responses to these crises. An earlier investigation by Jordi Calvo Rufanges finds that these mammoth asset managers are among the largest financiers of the global arms trade. The Friends of the Earth investigation adds that the asset managers are major investors in the companies that run private prisons and migrant detention centers and provide the drone and biometric technology that are revolutionizing the increasingly militarized border violence against displaced peoples around the world. All told, asset management companies own over $650 billion of shares in the top fossil fuel, agribusiness, border security, and surveillance companies surveyed by the Friends of the Earth report.