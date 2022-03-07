How BlackRock, Vanguard, and UBS Are Screwing the World

This adds up to a grim picture for climate justice. The business models propped up by these investments disproportionately impact low-income communities of color in the Global North and Global South—people who have contributed little to global cumulative emissions yet who are endangered by fossil fuel extraction’s sacrifice zones and industrial agriculture’s pollution, not to mention being disproportionately affected by flooding, rising food prices, and more. Their needs are routinely ignored: The same countries enthusiastically opening their doors for Ukrainian refugees spent the last decade enthusiastically closing them for refugees from Africa and the Middle East while promoting the very high tech, militarized borders and detention centers that asset managers are investing in.

No wonder climate change represents an “opportunity” for asset managers like BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. In 2021, Fink took the opportunity of BlackRock’s annual letter to CEOs—something of an unofficial State of the Union for the global nation of capital—to remind chief executives that “there is no company whose business model won’t be profoundly affected by the transition to a net zero economy”. The largest asset managers hold major stakes in every industry and asset class on the planet, and possess the size and reach to make sure that they profit both off of the industries causing the problems and the violent, unequal “solutions” they fund.

Meanwhile, the world is decades late and a trillion dollars short on less dystopian responses to climate crisis: there are major gaps in available financing for a global shift to renewable energy that would prevent the worst impacts, as well as for adapting to the impacts that are already here. The new IPCC report is clear: “Half measures are no longer an option.”

Some might expect that asset managers would be a force for progress on climate crisis, since the diversity of asset managers’ investments makes them exposed to a wider range of risks than most investors are. Climate crisis destroying the world would eventually wreak havoc on portfolio returns, so shouldn’t the firms managing those portfolios have a direct financial interest moving climate policy forward?