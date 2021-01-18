Why the Environmental Justice Movement Should Think Locally

Beltway politics have a long history of advancing special interests, with more than $2 billion spent on lobbying climate change legislation from 2000 to 2016, according to a study published in the journal Climate Change. The electric utility sector spent the most on climate lobbying, followed by the fossil fuel and transportation industries. Thomas Ross, a veteran activist who works with the Frack Outta Brooklyn coalition of community organizations, notes that Greenpoint, the intended destination for the contested pipeline, provides a powerful historical example of the ramifications of exactly this sort of political influence. It is the site of the largest known oil spill in American history, which was quietly settled between the state and officials of Mobil Oil (now ExxonMobil) without fines or timetables.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, corporations have also demonstrated their ability to convert their profit margins into control over political institutions. While the White House passed an economic relief package last year that gave Americans a stimulus check worth $600 per person, big businesses—from the embattled aviation industry to fossil fuel companies—received massive bailouts. And corporate influence is not confined to the federal level nor to the coronavirus pandemic: Last July, the speaker of the House in the Ohio state legislature was arrested by the FBI on suspicion of bribing legislatures with $60 million to deliver a multibillion-dollar bailout in July 2019 to a failing energy company with taxpayer funds. The same state legislature also passed a bill escalating criminal charges for protesting fossil fuel infrastructure. The provisions of this legislation were modeled after a generic bill created by the right-wing, big-business-funded American Legislative Exchange Council in response to the 2016 protests at Standing Rock.

“It should never be forgotten that legislation where communities are being engaged [is what] puts stuff over the finish line.”

National Grid has followed a formula familiar to corporations all over the country. Since 2010, the company has spent just over $25 million lobbying against everything from the Safer Pipeline Act of 2019 to a Massachusetts bill that aims to remove barriers to solar energy for low-income neighborhoods. It’s the local communities that experience the brunt of such lobbying—and policies made by government officials to solve these types of problems ultimately fall flat, said Johnson. “It should never be forgotten that legislation where communities are being engaged [is what] puts stuff over the finish line,” she said.