Why the Environmental Justice Movement Should Think Locally

On a chilly December morning, Gabriel Jamison stood in front of a construction site in Brownsville, Brooklyn, with a sign and a megaphone. “National Grid has the nerve to sit there and come into a low-income neighborhood,” Jamison said, as National Grid employees continued to work in the background. “We’re not going to tolerate that.” Surrounded by a handful of other demonstrators, Jamison was protesting the expansion of a fracking pipeline by National Grid, an energy company that serves New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Within two hours, they could call the day a temporary success: Construction stopped. The National Grid workers packed up their gear and left.

Officially called the Metropolitan Natural Gas Reliability Project, the pipeline Brownsville residents were protesting will transport fracked gas from Pennsylvania to a 110-acre liquefied natural gas facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. On this journey, the tubes will run about seven and a half miles underneath many low-income Brooklyn neighborhoods, starting in Brownsville. Since 2017, National Grid has installed almost five miles of new gas mains that extend through parts of Bushwick. The final construction phase, which is currently at a standstill, aims to expand another 6,200 feet to Greenpoint.

It’s not just that natural gas contributes to atmospheric warming—pipelines are also fraught with more acute forms of risk. From 2010 to 2019, there were over 6,200 pipeline incidents in the United States, resulting in 140 deaths and 656 injuries. And in the case of the North Brooklyn pipeline, locals are also irate that National Grid is asking ratepayers to pay $185 million to complete the project. “We call it the secret racist pipeline,” said Jamison, who is an organizer with the Brownsville Residents Green Committee, one of the local groups fighting for community-owned green energy. The pipeline’s planned track runs beneath majority-nonwhite communities.