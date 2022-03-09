So Now Trump Wants to “Bomb the Shit” Out of Russia. Will Republicans Ever Get Wise to This Guy?

“There was a really type of lame attempt in the early days to paint the entire Republican Party with what Tucker Carlson and President Trump were saying,” said the Heritage Foundation’s Steve Groves, a former chief of staff to then-United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley during the Trump administration.

Of all the Republican rising stars, party leaders, and conservative elders, Trump has been the most positive about whatever Putin does. But the Ukraine crisis has shown just how far apart Trump is from the rest of the party. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who has feuded with Trump for years) has issued press releases calling Putin a “thug” and said “there’s broad support for the president in what he’s doing now. Our biggest complaint is what took him so long?” Similarly, after refraining from weighing in at all, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, possibly Trump’s most serious opponent in a possible 2024 Republican presidential primary, called Putin an “authoritarian gas station attendant with some legacy nuclear weapons” while also calling the Biden administration’s response weak.

DeSantis, at times, opts to compete with Trump for support from the Trumpian wing of the Republican Party, but on Ukraine he clearly feels no need to match Trump’s enthusiasm for Putin or offer any kind of soft explanation for Russia’s invasion. It’s become increasingly clear Republicans don’t have to follow Trump’s every move to be successful within the party, whether it’s on foreign policy or elections. Glenn Youngkin won his upset victory to become governor of Virginia by keeping a healthy distance from Trump and opting against running as Virginia’s version of Trump (despite the most sincere efforts by Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe).

It’s entirely possible that Trump’s iron grip on the party will further unravel in public view in the next few months as he tries to stop Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a Republican, from winning his party’s nomination in her South Carolina district. Mace at times has defied Trump and now the former president wants to show that doing so has repercussions. Similarly, in Wyoming, Trump has made removing Congresswoman Liz Cheney from office a top priority this cycle. He’s actively backing primary challenger Harriett Hageman. But Cheney has substantially outraised Hageman, a sign that Cheney is not being completely suffocated out of Republican politics entirely.