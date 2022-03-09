So Now Trump Wants to “Bomb the Shit” Out of Russia. Will Republicans Ever Get Wise to This Guy?

But this time is different. This time, Trump is the one who changed his tune. And it’s pretty clear why. After hesitating in the early days of the invasion, unsure whether to follow Trump down the path of Putin worship, most voices in the Republican Party have shifted toward the more traditional hawkish-neoconservative foreign policy tropes that once ruled the GOP.

Trump’s flip-flop shows that he got the message that, at this moment, Putin-coddling isn’t acceptable. Even Mike Pence took a shot at Trump recently, saying, “There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin.” The question is whether there’s any chance that Putin represents some kind of red line such that some, a few, a couple Republicans may split with Trump.

“One interesting thing that happened in the last week is that actually Republicans did change course,” said Dan Baer, the acting director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace and a former ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Baer pointed to the Republican response to the State of the Union address by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this month. “I mean, a week ago, the leader of the Republican Party was basically saying, ‘Putin’s a hero,’ and in the Republican response, Kim Reynolds, as boring as she was, was wearing a Ukrainian flag pin.”